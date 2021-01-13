No, The Sky Ain’t Falling

“Shoulda Hads”

A wrench for the gas meter valve: The event was an earthquake. Structural damage took its toll, but fires and explosions from busted natural gas lines wreaked far more havoc.

“My house was damaged but still standing; almost all of our things would have been salvageable. I smelled gas right away and knew to shut it off at the meter, but I didn’t have a wrench that fit the shut-off valve!” They had to evacuate the house, and it burned with all their belongings.

“The mains up to the meters are buried and strong,” he said. “The real danger is on the house side of the meter. Now we have four (meter wrenches); one for us, three to give to neighbors—fast!”

Water filters, purifiers & containers: In the aftermath of a flood, “There was water everywhere, but it was polluted, filthy and dangerous. We had no clean water to drink, clean wounds with, bathe with and it was three days before (bottled) water got to us. Everybody got sick. One guy had a little hiker’s purifier, but we didn’t have containers to put water in and keep it clean, so everybody had to line up for one mouthful at a time. Another ‘must-have’ is a small hand pump. They’re cheap, but worth a fortune in an emergency.”

Dust masks—lots of them!: Following a tornado and fires, “You wouldn’t believe how much crap is in the air—dust, fibers, organic stuff, heavy smoke full of oils, asbestos and God knows what. The movies show people with scarves over their faces, but they’re about useless. You need house-painting or medical dust masks; cheap and effective.

“We had to walk miles to an aid center through clouds of choking crap. Our daughter went into respiratory distress and we were all coughing up black stuff for weeks. Now we have Breath of Life Emergency Escape Masks and a couple dozen regular dust masks.”

Dental Emergency Kit: During an earthquake a former EMT with a volunteer fire department fell through his buckled bedroom floor to his ground floor. “It’s embarrassing,” he said. “I of all people should have thought of it. My two medical kits were almost perfect, but … my injuries weren’t bad except I broke a tooth and lost a big filling. The pain was excruciating and constant, 24/7, and horrible every time air hit it. All I needed was some dental wax, a temporary filling mix … for Pete’s sake, the kits are only 10 bucks at the drug store!”