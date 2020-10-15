“That last Odd Angry Shot was pretty somber,” the Memsaab said, sipping her coffee and sniffin’ the morning breeze. “Maybe you should try something light, like….”

But my attention was on the big, ugly bug flying our way, lookin’ like a fat, dusty roach. His stubby, too-small wings flailing, he pitched and yawed like a shot-up Swordfish biplane torpedo bomber coming in for a carrier-deck landing. As he approached, he buzzed like a tiny, two-stroke engine running outta gas, pulled nose-up at the last instant, and—Plop!—landed smack in my coffee cup….

“Bruno!” Helena laughed, and I laughed with her. And the memories came like a warm wave.

Sitting on the bank of a muddy stream in French Guyana, home of the Foreign Legion’s jungle training facility, I was listening to “Bruno the Belgian” wax eloquently about his favorite subject: coffee. I had to admit, he knew more about “The Blessed Bean” and loved its essence more than anyone I’d ever known. I’m a coffee nut; he’s a coffee freak; a guy who actually went on “coffee vacations” the way some people go on wine-tasting tours. And there amid the muck, he proved that even under jungle conditions he could produce two consummate cups of magnificent mojojuice; one for him, one for his new Americain pal.

Somewhere in the riverbank debris, the younger legionnaires had found a vintage badminton shuttlecock; one made with real feathers and a leather nose. It was old, filthy, foul and reeking. Lacking rackets and net, the boys slapped it back and forth with their hands as they ran and shoved, slipping in the mud, playing their game more like Australianrules rugby, complete with tripping, elbow-pokin’ and body-slamming. As Bruno brought his mug to his lips for his first sip, Splash!—the feathered filthmissile impacted—a bull’s-eye in his cup.

The troops froze. Silence fell, broken only by heavy breathing. Bruno’s purple passion for coffee was as well known as his temper—and his strength.

“Garcon,” he stage-whispered, “There is something in my coffee.” He winked conspiratorially. Relieved, one kid extended a tentative, faltering hand to retrieve the dirty birdie from Bruno’s cup.

“No!” He shouted, as he rummaged in his blouse and came up with a mini-Minox camera. “Get away,” he commanded, and they eagerly complied. He carefully lined up his shot, grabbing a legionnaire who, for an instant thought Bruno was gonna snap his neck, to hold a tree branch back out of the light. He took several shots, at one point subtly adjusting the position of the nose-down shuttlecock, and finally seemed satisfied.

“Now,” he muttered. “I must…” —and he lifted the cup, grimaced, sipped—and swallowed. “Phah! Foo! Blucchh!” he spluttered, spitting out bits of who-knows-what as his eyes watered. “C’est fini,” he pronounced. “One more for the book.”