Garcon
There is something in my coffee
“That last Odd Angry Shot was pretty somber,” the Memsaab said, sipping her coffee and sniffin’ the morning breeze. “Maybe you should try something light, like….”
But my attention was on the big, ugly bug flying our way, lookin’ like a fat, dusty roach. His stubby, too-small wings flailing, he pitched and yawed like a shot-up Swordfish biplane torpedo bomber coming in for a carrier-deck landing. As he approached, he buzzed like a tiny, two-stroke engine running outta gas, pulled nose-up at the last instant, and—Plop!—landed smack in my coffee cup….
“Bruno!” Helena laughed, and I laughed with her. And the memories came like a warm wave.
Sitting on the bank of a muddy stream in French Guyana, home of the Foreign Legion’s jungle training facility, I was listening to “Bruno the Belgian” wax eloquently about his favorite subject: coffee. I had to admit, he knew more about “The Blessed Bean” and loved its essence more than anyone I’d ever known. I’m a coffee nut; he’s a coffee freak; a guy who actually went on “coffee vacations” the way some people go on wine-tasting tours. And there amid the muck, he proved that even under jungle conditions he could produce two consummate cups of magnificent mojojuice; one for him, one for his new Americain pal.
Somewhere in the riverbank debris, the younger legionnaires had found a vintage badminton shuttlecock; one made with real feathers and a leather nose. It was old, filthy, foul and reeking. Lacking rackets and net, the boys slapped it back and forth with their hands as they ran and shoved, slipping in the mud, playing their game more like Australianrules rugby, complete with tripping, elbow-pokin’ and body-slamming. As Bruno brought his mug to his lips for his first sip, Splash!—the feathered filthmissile impacted—a bull’s-eye in his cup.
The troops froze. Silence fell, broken only by heavy breathing. Bruno’s purple passion for coffee was as well known as his temper—and his strength.
“Garcon,” he stage-whispered, “There is something in my coffee.” He winked conspiratorially. Relieved, one kid extended a tentative, faltering hand to retrieve the dirty birdie from Bruno’s cup.
“No!” He shouted, as he rummaged in his blouse and came up with a mini-Minox camera. “Get away,” he commanded, and they eagerly complied. He carefully lined up his shot, grabbing a legionnaire who, for an instant thought Bruno was gonna snap his neck, to hold a tree branch back out of the light. He took several shots, at one point subtly adjusting the position of the nose-down shuttlecock, and finally seemed satisfied.
“Now,” he muttered. “I must…” —and he lifted the cup, grimaced, sipped—and swallowed. “Phah! Foo! Blucchh!” he spluttered, spitting out bits of who-knows-what as his eyes watered. “C’est fini,” he pronounced. “One more for the book.”
Bruno’s Book — The Other One
I knew Bruno was writing a book on coffee—history, varieties, roasting processes, grinds, methods of preparation, and the art and science of presentation and savoring. But I didn’t understand how slurping contaminated coffee fit that format.
“Non different book. This one,” he said as he struggled for words. “Big! Un grand livre. A… a coffee-table book. All big photos. The subject is, things which have fallen into coffee, yet I drink regardless. I have many photos, many very strange bad things; many different places. It will be chefd’oeuvre— a masterpiece! Peut-etre, perhaps, title will be Garcon, There Is Something In My Coffee.”
Keys, pens, pencils, map-markers, which created kaleidoscopic swirls; a solvent-soaked bore brush, a tree leech, insects of all kinds; a nasty bowelbomb by a seagull, festooned with shards of fish-bones; notes, nail clippers, cigarettes, a Zippo lighter, a pachinko ball, a bloody bandage, even a partially-consumed lizard dropped by a passing bird; all had bathed in Bruno’s coffee.
“The lizard, dat falls in anodder guy’s coffee, but me, I drank from it, as he would not,” he admitted.
Bruno was certain such a book would sell briskly to “Germans, Brits and French. They love such strange sickness. Not so the Italians. Those odders, they drink coffee—in Italy, they reverence fine coffee. My book would be burned there. I would be… savaged.”
Since then, I’ve kept a modest record of my coffee-bombings. Few are as interesting as Bruno’s best, but one exotic example stands out: a teensy spritz of hummingbird pee. If you’re curious, no; I couldn’t detect any taste-change at all… and I didn’t slurp after the Swordfish-roach.
The Watta-Boo
“Now you have to tell ’em about watta-boo,” Helena giggled. “I dare you. I double-dog dare you!” Oh, geez… If I don’t, I’ll never hear the end of it. Tomorrow, next Tuesday, late December, whenever; lying in bed, porch-sittin’ with our dog Sancho, outta the blue I’ll hear Helena’s clucking-chicken impersonation, followed by “Connah! Watta-boo!” – and more clucking. OK, I give. You win, Memsaab.
Yeah, once upon a time I had a nickname. I didn’t want it, never liked it, but that’s how it goes sometimes. It’s a long story, but here’s the bullet:
Two American “military advisors” were training the army training officers of a certain Asian nation. The trainees were uniformly nut-brown, 5-foot-nothin’ featherweights, their rifles ex-American M14s. The officer in charge, who was also our interpreter, we called “Poncho Marley,” because his accented English sounded both Spanish and Jamaican. All was going well until a band of blundering commie insurgents enlivened a field exercise with a firefight. We were caught in the open. Naturally, I was closest to them—and in a crouch, I began “advising” as fast as I could put out rounds.
Troops moved up behind me and engaged—one on each side of me, their muzzles about a foot from my gourd, bangin’ my eardrums into oblivion. Then suddenly, I felt like a field-goal kicker for the Green Bay Packers was repeatedly punting my crotch! One had gone prone between my legs, his muzzle due South of my fly! I realized—they were using me for cover!
It was over quickly, and if surviving means winning, we won. Poncho Marley was slappin’ me on the back and yelling something. All I could hear was the bells of Notre Dame, but my fellow advisor heard all—and told all, to anyone who would listen.
Poncho had shouted, “Connahmon! You betta cubba danna wattaboo!” Translated: “Connor, man! You’re better cover than a water-bull! (water buffalo).”
And so it goes, and so it went in certain small circles, for years—and now you know: Watta-Boo, OK? No clucking, Helena!
Connor OUT