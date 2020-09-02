Billy Can Rules

“Aussies can be strange folks, especially when it comes to understanding us “Yanks.” For one thing, they seem to think all Yanks know each other, or at least, we know someone who knows the other Yank. For another, they apparently believe all Yanks have some deep need to regularly interact with other Yanks like, “to talk Yank, you know, and discuss Yank things.”

When my clearance to visit a remote Australian military facility failed to arrive at the last minute, my hosts quickly solved the problem of what to do with me, stuck outside the gate for four days while they were inside, training. They couldn’t even leave me their vehicle, and we were miles from nowhere.

“No worries, mate!” they happily cried. “We know a Yank, just like you, who lives rather nearby! He’ll gladly put you up, there’s drink and tucker aplenty, and you’ll have a grand time talking Yank with him and all!”

I had this fleeting vision of a rich expatriate American who maintained a sumptuous outback residence, where he enjoyed his brisk pink gin chilled by ice from a generator-powered freezer. I could almost hear the creak of a hammock in the shade, bearing my big fellow-American butt. Then they popped my bubble.

“Oh, this chap’s a character, all right,” they said as we bounced over sun-scorched rocks. “He’s a sort of modern-day swagman, you see; renounced civilization and lives on half o’ nothin’. To say he’s gone bush wouldn’t be correct; gone feral is more like it. Says he’s ‘mapping the billabongs of Australia, 100 meters per year.’ He’s been at it dog’s years, he has, and still working on the first one.”