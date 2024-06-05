Another June, Another Time

For many military historians, mentioning “June” instantly brings to mind Hattin, Waterloo, Bunker Hill and Operation Overlord, Normandy, 1944; battles which fundamentally altered history. But there was another battle in another June which also profoundly changed the world—and redefined America’s place in it.

By the time America entered World War I in April 1917, the British Imperial and French armies had been all but bled dry, having lost 2 million killed in action and over 6 million wounded. While Germany and its allies had also suffered horrendous casualties, they knew the American army was pitifully small, ill-equipped, inexperienced and an ocean away from intervention.

They were right. The process of conscripting and outfitting 2.8 million men and transporting them to France meant there was virtually no American presence on the battlefield until the spring of 1918, and even then, the Yanks initially deployed in relatively small numbers. In the meantime, Germany’s fortunes had changed dramatically. The Russian armistice on the Eastern Front freed up 50 divisions of battle-hardened troops to be thrown against the shaky and shell-shocked trenchlines of France.

The Kaiser’s staff reckoned that a breakthrough of the exhausted French and British lines and a few swift, decisive defeats inflicted on the Americans before the bulk of the expeditionary forces arrived could effectively neutralize them—and win the war. Almost lost to history is consideration of how close that effort came to success.

A massive German offensive destroyed the British 5th Army, swept the French forces aside and pushed to less than 40 miles from Paris. The capitol itself was battered with 183 shells fired by monstrous Krupp railway guns. Kaiser Wilhelm II was so pleased that he declared a national holiday. That celebration proved to be premature.

Four Australian divisions rushed into the breach and stalled the offensive, just as the overextended German supply lines were failing. The Germans reeled away from the surprisingly aggressive Aussies and drove into what they saw as easier avenues around Chateau Thierry and Belleau Wood. They had more surprises in store: the Americans they had dismissed as “amateurs, who will not fight.”