Too Many Blows To The Head?

Maybe that’s true, partially or totally. Many times in my life, application of my offbeat Mark II Squinty Eyeball has proven valuable to my “sponsors.” In one case, three of us got a short glimpse of a subject who was holding a pistol at the side of a female’s head and a knife to her throat while he made demands. The other two observers accurately noted several specific details about him, including his handgun and physical characteristics. I offered I didn’t think the “hostage” was afraid of him at all, and more scared we might shoot her while trying to hit him. That was true. More digging showed she was an accomplice, not a victim, and it changed the situation radically.

In another case, members of my group had to make observations about a paramilitary unit based on a brief exposure. My colleagues compiled a professional — and very derogatory — analysis of their dirty, tattered clothing, mismatched equipment, overall lack of military uniformity and more. I noted that their weapons, though well-used and worn, were spanky-clean, and every single one of those rag-tag dudes handled their AKs in exactly the same manner. That means discipline. Hey, I missed a lot, but I got that one right, and it proved to be crucial.