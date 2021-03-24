“So,” several of you have asked, “Just how do you get to be a big-time professional gunwriter guy?” Fair question. The problem is, I can’t answer it because I ain’t one. I know several, and I’m not one of ’em. If you had asked, “How do you get to be whatever-the-heck you are?” Then I’d say, “I’m not real sure about that either, but for me, it was kinda like gettin’ hit by a bus.”

Yup. So far, my life has been spent — or misspent, whichever — in two colors of police uniforms and several flavors of military tack, both foreign and domestic. I was born and raised a military brat nomad, and I guess I never got over it. I’ve sorta wandered about, randomly gathering scars and stories as sort of an “all-terrain all-purpose weapons operator,” occasionally filling notebooks with semilegible scribbles. I didn’t really have a purpose in mind for ’em; it just seemed to be the right thing to do at the time.

It wasn’t a smooth ride. I kept either falling down — like, once through about 80′ of trees when my spider-line to a helo was cut — or getting blown up — like, once by a Chinesemade 82mm mortar round. (Note: Thank God for cheap Chinese manufacturing methods, ’cause if that had been an American 81mm, I’d have come out like a ripe tomato passed through a salad-shooter.)

After one such misadventure, while I was lying about idly wondering if my legs would ever work again, I tried using my fingers, wrapped around a pencil. I didn’t know how to “write,” so I just began talking to people on paper. Then somebody gave me a little money for that. “Cool,” I thought, and even after my legs and other parts started functioning again, I kept doing it. End of story, sorta.

My personal impression is real gunwriters are either born to it, like John Taffin seems to have been, or they developed an early childhood passion for everything that shoots and then pursued it like the Holy Grail, as Duke Venturino did, or they’re master gunsmiths in their own rights, widely experienced game hunters, or extremely knowledgeable scholars who just happen to love firearms. You’ll find all of those types represented in GUNS — and then there’s me.

If you can strip a Mauser bolt blindfolded, or take your 1911 down to the bare frame with confidence, you’re a better gun mechanic than I am. If you can think like a whitetail and your “other languages” include fluent turkeygobble and duck-quack, you’re a better hunter than I am. And a scholar? I can hardly remember my middle name and the final digits of my Social Security number. I’m pretty sure they’re not “Elizabeth” and “9-11,” but I could be wrong.

I can only conclude my editors keep me around either because they need comic relief to offset all that expertise or, because as one editor told me, “You make some unusual observations, and you see things a little differently. Maybe you’ve taken too many blows to the head.”