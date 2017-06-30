Nosler Reduced Drag Factor Ammo

The first of several new products slated for release in 2017, Nosler introduces its new line of Reduced Drag Factor (RDF) bullets. The hollow point match bullets feature high BCs resulting in flat trajectory and minimal wind drift. An optimized compound ogive is insensitive to seating depth, allowing handloaders to seat bullets with ease. A Long, drag-reducing boattail makes the bullets optimal for long range efficiency and reduced meplat size eliminates the need to point and trim tips. The RDF line is available in several calibers and weights.

(800) 285-3701

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/nosler-inc