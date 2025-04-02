Designed for modern lever-action enthusiasts, the XS Lever Handguard (LVR-HG) for Henry lever-action rifles is a highly customizable handguard equipped with six M-LOK slots on each side and seven on the bottom to accommodate a wide array of accessories. Made of aircraft-grade aluminum, the LVR-HG is rugged yet lightweight.

The handguard’s sleek profile matches the receiver’s lines for a sturdy and seamless fit, enhancing the structural integrity of the rifle while preserving the traditional look and feel of a lever gun. The angled slot cuts dissipate heat effectively for comfort during extended shooting sessions.

The XS Lever Handguard allows Henry lever-gun owners to add functional upgrades like lights, lasers, grips and stabilizers to their rifle while staying true to the lever gun’s classic appeal. The handguard is available for all Henry rifle models chambered in .357 Mag/.38 Spl, .44 Mag/.44 Spl and .45-70.

$247.50

XSSights.com

