EXCLUSIVES: They Were Classics

XS Sights Handguard
for Henry Lever-Action Rifles

Written By GUNS Staff
2025
6
; .

Designed for modern lever-action enthusiasts, the XS Lever Handguard (LVR-HG) for Henry lever-action rifles is a highly customizable handguard equipped with six M-LOK slots on each side and seven on the bottom to accommodate a wide array of accessories. Made of aircraft-grade aluminum, the LVR-HG is rugged yet lightweight.

The handguard’s sleek profile matches the receiver’s lines for a sturdy and seamless fit, enhancing the structural integrity of the rifle while preserving the traditional look and feel of a lever gun. The angled slot cuts dissipate heat effectively for comfort during extended shooting sessions.

The XS Lever Handguard allows Henry lever-gun owners to add functional upgrades like lights, lasers, grips and stabilizers to their rifle while staying true to the lever gun’s classic appeal. The handguard is available for all Henry rifle models chambered in .357 Mag/.38 Spl, .44 Mag/.44 Spl and .45-70.

$247.50

XSSights.com

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get more new product announcements delivered straight to your inbox.

;
.
2025
6

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Aftermarket wooden or synthetic inserts for the M-LOK mounts can really turn your rifle into a fast-handling companion
XS Henry Lever...
As modern as today, the XS Henry Lever Handguard can turn your 19th-century technology into a modern rifle system!
Read Full Article
Combat Revolver Modifications
Combat Revolver...
People buy revolvers and immediately want to start customizing them, but is it even necessary? Roy Huntington talks about what revolver modifications you...
Read Full Article
Knife Choices
“Always keep an edge on your knife, son, always keep an edge on your knife; ’Cause a good sharp edge is a man’s best hedge against the vague...
Read Full Article