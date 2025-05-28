EXCLUSIVES: They Were Classics

VIKTOS KADRE Duty Shorts

Written By GUNS Staff
2025
1
; .

Developed for the modern warfighter, gym junkie or weekend warrior, the VIKTOS KADRE Duty Shorts are built to flex hard and move fast. A quick-drying 92/8 poly-spandex blend paired with a StormStrike DWR finish means you’ll stay dry when the forecast turns sideways — or when that rogue garden hose ambushes your backyard BBQ.

Delivering uncompromising performance and no-bind comfort, the KADRE is loaded with purpose-built features including zippered thigh pockets with internal organizers, vertical knife slots, secondary slip pockets for EDC, and mesh pocket bags for quick drainage. A padded waistband adds comfort under stiff gunbelts, and the stretch crotch gusset ensures you’ll never get benched by your own gear.

The KADRE Duty Shorts ($75) have a 9″ inseam designed to hit at the knee, and are offered in five colors: grey, green, blue, coyote and black.

Lightweight, durable, fast-drying, sun-shielding and battle-tested by U.S. military veterans, the KADRE Duty Shorts are backed by a one-year Tried & True warranty.

Viktos.com

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get more new product announcements delivered straight to your inbox.

;
.
2025
1

We think you'd be interested in this, too

VIKTOS KADRE Duty Shorts
VIKTOS KADRE...
The VIKTOS KADRE Duty Shorts are lightweight, durable, fast-drying, sun-shielding and battle-tested by U.S. military veterans.
Read Full Article
New Products...
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them. Check out 2025’s latest.
Read Full Article
The Perfect Gun?
Roy Huntington does a sight modification to Taylor's & Company Stallion .38 special revolver and it now just might be the perfect gun.
Read Full Article