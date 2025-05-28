Developed for the modern warfighter, gym junkie or weekend warrior, the VIKTOS KADRE Duty Shorts are built to flex hard and move fast. A quick-drying 92/8 poly-spandex blend paired with a StormStrike DWR finish means you’ll stay dry when the forecast turns sideways — or when that rogue garden hose ambushes your backyard BBQ.

Delivering uncompromising performance and no-bind comfort, the KADRE is loaded with purpose-built features including zippered thigh pockets with internal organizers, vertical knife slots, secondary slip pockets for EDC, and mesh pocket bags for quick drainage. A padded waistband adds comfort under stiff gunbelts, and the stretch crotch gusset ensures you’ll never get benched by your own gear.

The KADRE Duty Shorts ($75) have a 9″ inseam designed to hit at the knee, and are offered in five colors: grey, green, blue, coyote and black.

Lightweight, durable, fast-drying, sun-shielding and battle-tested by U.S. military veterans, the KADRE Duty Shorts are backed by a one-year Tried & True warranty.

Viktos.com

