TacSol Owyhee Magnum .22 WMR Takedown Rifle

Tactical Solution’s new, uniquely designed bolt action Owyhee (oh-WYE-hee) Magnum rifle is the only .22 WMR bolt action takedown rifle available.

The standard TacSol Owyhee Magnum rifle is equipped with a threaded barrel for the easy addition of silencers, and is drilled and tapped for the addition of the scope rail. It also features an extended magazine release for quick and easy magazine removal, fiber optic front sight and adjustable rear sight, behind-the-trigger safety, a 9-round rotary magazine, and a lightweight.920” barrel.

The rifle weighs just over 4 pounds and features a lightweight aluminum barrel with a chromoly steel bore and an 11-degree target crown.

The TacSol customized Magpul Backpacker stock collapses into a compact package, making this rifle a great solution for backpacking, hunting, target shooting, and having fun at the range.

The Owyhee SBX model is the only takedown rifle currently on the market specifically designed for a suppressor. The 12.38″ barrel has a permanently attached shroud for a total length of 16.63″. A suppressor up to 1” in diameter fits inside this shroud, a design that allows the rifle to maintain a compact profile with the suppressor attached, even when taken down.

The SBX model does not come with sights but comes with a receiver-mounted Picatinny rail for mounting optics.