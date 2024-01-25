SHOT Show 2024: Day 3

Lowest Gun Accident Rate Ever?

You might be surprised to learn that, despite the noise, child-related firearms accidents are at an all-time low. That’s no thanks at all to the supposed “gun safety” organizations. The real change is being driven by efforts within the firearms industry.

American Handgunner‘s Tom McHale talks with National Shooting Sports Foundation spokesperson Bill Romanelli to discuss how we’re making a real difference and what we still have yet to do.

Learn more about Project ChildSafe at ProjectChildsafe.org.