The celebration continues with a limited edition Ruger 75th Anniversary No. 1 Rifle — one of America’s most iconic firearms.

Only 75 of these rifles have been built and each is engraved “1 of 75″ on the bottom of the receiver. A special serial number (R75-401 through R75-475) was created just for these rifles.

Introduced in 1967, the single-shot No. 1 is an American classic designed by Bill Ruger himself. It has a hammerless falling-block action designed for both strength and beauty. The diamond anniversary edition of the No. 1 rifle is handsomely adorned with attractive scrollwork engraving that accentuates the gold and silver Ruger Eagle and 75th-anniversary emblem.

This commemorative Ruger No. 1 is chambered in .270 Win. and features a 22” barrel with express sights, and integral scope mounts machined directly on the solid steel quarter rib. High-grade American walnut complements the beauty and elegance of the receiver and barrel.

Learn more at Ruger.com.

