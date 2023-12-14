Built on the same action as the Brawler pistol, the Rossi Survival Rifle is a 16-inch carbine with a hammer-forged barrel that accepts either .45 Colt or up to 3-inch .410 bore shotshells. The single-action trigger is crisp and breaks to the rear with minimal stacking, allowing shooters to place that all-important single shot exactly where they want it.

Additionally, the Survival Rifle features a polymer stock that holds additional ammunition. The automatic ejectors kick spent hulls and shells free of the gun with authority so you can reload efficiently when needed.

The Rossi Survival Rifle (MSRP $371) can be quickly and easily broken down for easy transportation, fitting into small 72-hour bags or larger rucksacks.