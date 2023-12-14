EXCLUSIVES: Pocket Power

Rossi Survival Rifle

Written By GUNS Staff
3

Built on the same action as the Brawler pistol, the Rossi Survival Rifle is a 16-inch carbine with a hammer-forged barrel that accepts either .45 Colt or up to 3-inch .410 bore shotshells. The single-action trigger is crisp and breaks to the rear with minimal stacking, allowing shooters to place that all-important single shot exactly where they want it.

Additionally, the Survival Rifle features a polymer stock that holds additional ammunition. The automatic ejectors kick spent hulls and shells free of the gun with authority so you can reload efficiently when needed.

The Rossi Survival Rifle (MSRP $371) can be quickly and easily broken down for easy transportation, fitting into small 72-hour bags or larger rucksacks.

To learn more, visit RossiUSA.com.

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get more new product announcements delivered straight to your inbox.

3

We think you'd be interested in this, too

The Rifles of...
The era from around 1895 and into the 1920s was a time when anyone with spirit and ambition could go pretty much anywhere without much government...
Read Full Article
Trailer Travails
The travel trailer turned out to be the clear handiwork of Satan, sent up here with the express purpose of causing either divorce or a nervous breakdown. It...
Read Full Article
Rossi Survival Rifle
Rossi Survival Rifle
Built on the same action as the Brawler pistol, the Rossi Survival Rifle is a 16-inch carbine with a hammer-forged barrel that accepts either .45 Colt or up...
Read Full Article