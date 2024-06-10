EXCLUSIVES: Two More On The Right Side

Passing — Contributing Editor Mike “Duke” Venturino

Written By GUNS Staff
Mike "Duke" Venturino, longtime firearms journalist and Contributing Editor for GUNS and American Handgunner magazines

Longtime writer and GUNS Magazine Contributing Editor Mike “Duke” Venturino has died.

Mike passed away yesterday, June 9, 2024, at his Montana home after a short illness, surrounded by his wife Yvonne and their dogs.

A native of West Virginia, Mike was a journalism graduate of Marshall University

Mike has written for GUNS and American Handgunner magazines for many years, along with many other publications. He has also authored books about shooting.

“One of the last communications I had with Mike was regarding his monthly column deadline,” GUNS Editor Brent T. Wheat noted. “He was fighting the battle for his life, but he was worried about missing his deadline. What an amazing professional; there is no way to fill the void he leaves our magazines or the shooting world in general. Mike’s FMG family is keeping his wife Yvonne, Mike’s family, friends and countless fans in our thoughts.”

FMG Publications will publish further information as it becomes available.

