New Steiner H6Xi Riflescope Series

Milled from solid aerospace-grade 6061-T6 aluminum, the H6Xi 30mm tube delivers a waterproof, fog-proof, and shockproof design without sacrificing its lightweight and compactness.

Steiner’s world-renowned HD (high-density) lenses offer optical clarity and maximum light transmission. These are backed by the illuminated Steiner MHR reticle set to the first focal plane. This Modern Hunting Reticle presents duplex crosshairs for quick aiming in the lower magnification range and precise, illuminated denotation for wind drift and bullet drop when zoomed in for distant shots. Matched with 92% light transmission and a wide field of view, the H6Xi riflescopes ensure hunters can locate their targets and apply a sighting solution quickly and easily.

A low-profile elevation turret is sized to reduce the snag-and-bump potential common to hunting scopes. Easy-to-read numbers, tactile detents with audible clicks, and a zero-click stop let hunters make precise adjustments even in low-light conditions. A capped windage knob provides peace of mind when navigating rough terrain.

The H6Xi offers 11 illumination settings — two night vision settings, four night settings, and five day settings.

Ergonomically, the H6Xi boasts a lightweight design (23.2 – 28.1 oz.) — an important consideration for the modern backcountry hunter, where ounces equal pounds. To accommodate gloved and wet hands, all knobs and the power adjustment ring feature aggressive knurling for no-slip operation. The diopter also comes with a locking ring, meaning there is no chance of accidentally moving the eyepiece out of focus.

For full specs on each model in the H6Xi riflescope series, visit steiner-optics.com.

