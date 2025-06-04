Magpul MOE QD Bipod

Magpul’s new MOE QD Bipod allows shooters to add or remove a bipod’s capabilities to any firearm with M-LOK slots in seconds. Built around a proprietary steel M-LOK stud, the new bipod is attached by rotating it after inserting the stud into the M-LOK slot and then tightening the adjustment knob by hand. No screws, nuts or tools required.

The MOE QD Bipod is almost 40% lighter than some of Magpul’s other bipods. The legs deploy from the stowed position easily by pulling them down, and they can be extended from 7″ to 10″ easily and independently with a button located at the top of each leg. Within this adjustment range, there are seven, half-inch spaced locking detents to fine-tune the bipod’s deployed height.

Additionally, the bipod’s stepped, non-slip rubber feet grip a wide array of shooting surfaces; the feet are also easily removed with a roll-pin punch, should shooters want to change them. The bipod accepts most Atlas-pattern bipod feet.

$79.95

Magpul.com

