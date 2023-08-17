An all-new, ultra-compact 20mm tube sight designed for rifle applications, the SCRS (Solar Charging Rifle Sight) advances Holosun’s SCS technology.

Unlike other solar optics on which the attached solar panel only powers the optic reticle and doesn’t charge the device battery, the Holosun SCRS is not merely another solar backup.

The SCRS features multi-directional light sensors, an advanced auto mode for automatic reticle intensity settings, and a manual mode for manual dot intensity control. Its 20,000-hour power reserve is stored in an internal solar charging battery, providing ample power to charge three different reticle styles — 65 MOA Circle & 2 MOA Dot, 2 MOA Dot, or 65 MOA Circle — capable of +/- 50 MOA travel with 1 MOA per click adjustment.

The reticle intensity has eight daylight and four night vision settings, making it ideal for all environments and usage. The SCRS is IP67 rated and made from 7075 aluminum utilizing Holosun’s 509T footprint for compatibility with third-party offset RDS mounts.