Holosun RAID and IRIS
Holosun released a host of new products at SHOT Show 2024 including the Holosun RAID (Rifle Area Illumination Device) and Holosun IRIS — a compact green laser, IR pointer and illuminator.
The RAID is the newest addition to Holosun’s firearm flashlight line. Crafted from lightweight 7075 T6 aluminum, the RAID is capable of withstanding shocks up to 2000G. With an IPX8 certification, it meets the highest standards for waterproofing, making it impervious to environmental challenges.
The unit yields 1,000 lumens and 80,000 candelas and is powered by a removable/rechargeable 18650 Li-ion battery, ensuring long-term function and reliability. The included USA Magnetic charging cable simplifies power management.
Activate the RAID with ease using the integrated tail cap button, and for added convenience, a compact remote switch is included. This ensures seamless operation without needing grip changes, making the RAID an ultra-compact, user-friendly, and rechargeable device suitable for home defense, range use, or tactical missions. The RAID delivers mounting options for both M-LOK and Picatinny, catering to various forms of rifle use.
The Holosun IRIS (Integrated Rifle Infrared System) provides an all-in-one solution for night vision optics (NVO) and daytime use, seamlessly integrating a green visible laser, IR pointer, and illuminator into a compact platform.
The 2mm pointer and adjustable flood, controlled by an ergonomic slider, offer precision control from flood to spot, catering to each user’s unique needs.
The IRIS features an IPX8-certified waterproof 7075 T6 aluminum housing, ensuring durability in the harshest conditions. It’s powered by a CR123 battery, and LED indicators inform users about their current function settings. The top-mounted fire button or the compatible industry-standard remote switch makes activation a breeze.
The IRIS features a Picatinny attachment for easy mounting, maintaining an intensity selector switch for seamless adjustments. Fine-tune your aiming experience with a 0.5 MOA adjustment per click and a fully adjustable range of +/- 50 MOA for windage and elevation.
Learn more at Holosun.com.
