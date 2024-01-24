Holosun RAID and IRIS

Holosun released a host of new products at SHOT Show 2024 including the Holosun RAID (Rifle Area Illumination Device) and Holosun IRIS — a compact green laser, IR pointer and illuminator.

The RAID is the newest addition to Holosun’s firearm flashlight line. Crafted from lightweight 7075 T6 aluminum, the RAID is capable of withstanding shocks up to 2000G. With an IPX8 certification, it meets the highest standards for waterproofing, making it impervious to environmental challenges.