Henry SPD HUSH Series

The HUSH Series is a new line of suppressor-optimized lever-action rifles from Henry Repeating Arms’ Special Products Division (SPD) — a new R&D initiative focused on forward-thinking innovation.

Lever-action rifles have long been celebrated for their inherent balance, reliability, fast follow-up shots, and more recently, their innate suppressibility due to a closed action. The HUSH Series builds on those strengths by dramatically reducing the weight forward of the receiver, ensuring the rifle’s natural point of balance is preserved even with a suppressor mounted. These refinements define Henry’s Ultimate Suppressor Host (HUSH) — offering a quieter, smarter and more capable solution for modern hunters and shooting enthusiasts.

Key features include:

• Match-grade 416R stainless steel barrel encased in a tension-wrapped carbon fiber sleeve, manufactured in partnership with BSF Barrels of Delavan, Wisconsin

• Lightweight, skeletonized aluminum forearm featuring M-LOK accessory slots, designed in collaboration with TAPCO, The American Parts Company

• A checkered, lightweight, matte dark gray American hardwood laminate stock with a rubber recoil pad

• Receiver-mounted forged carbon fiber Picatinny rail for optics mounting

• Threaded muzzle for suppressor use

• Matte-finished magazine tube, lever, and trigger components for a refined aesthetic

The HUSH Series is available in five calibers: .45 Colt, .357 Magnum/. 38 Special, .44 Magnum/. 44 Special, .30-30 Win, and .45-70 Gov’t. The MSRP for each model is $1,999.

Visit HenryUSA.com to learn more.

