Hammerli Force B1 Rifle

Other features include:

• Straight Pull Bolt Action: The toggle-style mechanism ensures lightning-fast follow-up shots, a rock-solid lockup for enhanced accuracy, and is an ideal companion for those who prefer the stealthy touch of suppression.

• Adaptable Magwell: Utilizing the Hammerli adapter system, seamlessly coordinated caliber changes with the correct Ruger magazine creates a flawless fit.

• Adjustable Stock: An adjustable stock allows each shooter to customize the length of pull and comb height for comfort and control.

• Versatile Muzzle: Equipped with a threaded barrel to embrace a variety of muzzle devices and suppressors, the Force B1 can roar or whisper as needed.

• Magazine Mastery: Ruger rotary-style magazines secure shooter accuracy with a smooth and efficient feeding system that stands up to the rugged challenges of the outdoors.

• Precision Optics, Custom Triggers: The Picatinny Optic Rail provides a sturdy platform, enhancing the field of vision. The Trigger Group, compatible with Ruger 10/22 style trigger groups, allows for easy customization and more control in each shot.