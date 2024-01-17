EXCLUSIVES: Pocket Power

Hammerli Force B1 Rifle

In line with Hammerli Arms’ 160-year legacy of innovating historic products, the brand has released its latest long gun — the Force B1 Rifle.

The Force B1 combines capabilities from competitive shooting with outdoor enthusiasts who spend time in the field. Its most dynamic feature is a Quick-Change Barrel System. Toolless and field-ready, the Force B1’s Quick-Change Barrel System allows for seamless transitions between barrel lengths and even calibers — from the nimble .22 LR to the potent .22 WMR. The barrel is securely locked in place during operation, maintaining a solid connection that ensures consistent and reliable performance.

Other features include:

Straight Pull Bolt Action: The toggle-style mechanism ensures lightning-fast follow-up shots, a rock-solid lockup for enhanced accuracy, and is an ideal companion for those who prefer the stealthy touch of suppression.

Adaptable Magwell: Utilizing the Hammerli adapter system, seamlessly coordinated caliber changes with the correct Ruger magazine creates a flawless fit.

Adjustable Stock: An adjustable stock allows each shooter to customize the length of pull and comb height for comfort and control.

Versatile Muzzle: Equipped with a threaded barrel to embrace a variety of muzzle devices and suppressors, the Force B1 can roar or whisper as needed.

Magazine Mastery: Ruger rotary-style magazines secure shooter accuracy with a smooth and efficient feeding system that stands up to the rugged challenges of the outdoors.

Precision Optics, Custom Triggers: The Picatinny Optic Rail provides a sturdy platform, enhancing the field of vision. The Trigger Group, compatible with Ruger 10/22 style trigger groups, allows for easy customization and more control in each shot.

SPECS

• Caliber: .22 LR

• Overall Length: 35.5 – 37.4 inches

• Barrel Length: 16.1 inches

• Weight: 5.75 lbs.

• Finish: Black

• Capacity: 10 rounds

• MSRP: $649

To learn more, visit HammerliArms.com.

