EXCLUSIVES: THE AYOOB FILE

Share Your Feedback

Take The GUNS Magazine Digital Audience Survey
Written By GUNS Staff
0

Earn An Extra Entry For Our November Gun Giveaway

Help us give you more of what you want. We’ve created a survey so that we can find out what we can do to make GUNS Magazine’s digital offerings better for you.

What’s in it for you? Everyone who completes the survey will receive one entry to win our November Gun Prize Package featuring the ADCO BA112 pump-action shotgun, Sheep Creek EDC knife from TOPS Knives and Pioneer Humidifier from Silent Dry.

AND

Each person who completes the survey will receive a FREE PDF download of the 2022 Old West History, Guns & Gear Special Edition.

Not bad, huh? Plus, you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing that you helped shape the direction of our content going forward.

TAKE THE SURVEY NOW

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

guns magazine digital survey
GUNS Magazine...
Help us give you more of what you want. We’ve created a survey so that we can find out what we can do to make GUNS Magazine’s digital offerings better...
Read Full Article
Bacon And Eggs
Trust me on this, the world’s troubles — or at least your share of them — disappear in a hunting camp just as soon as breakfast bacon begins sizzling...
Read Full Article
Load Ready...
A “tactical” shopping bag? Yep, but such a designation is really shortchanging and poking too much fun at what has become an object of conflict in our...
Read Full Article