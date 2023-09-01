Burris Optics Adds Signature HD 15x56 Binoculars

The Burris Optics Signature HD 15×56 Binoculars join the original 8×42, 10×42, and 12×50 Signature HD models to provide outdoor enthusiasts with a full range of optics to meet every adventure.

Designed with everything a hunter needs for glassing distant game and precision shooters spotting impacts on targets, the newest Signature HD binocular delivers an expansive field of view and maximum low light visibility.

The Signature HD 15×56 model features Bak-4 glass with Phase Correct and dielectric coating on the prisms for optimal resolution, color fidelity and light transmission. Precision-ground lenses follow the same “performance-first” construction as the other models in the Burris Signature Line. Hi-Lume Index-matched multi-coating further boosts clarity, and light transmission, and eliminates glare. The binoculars are also nitrogen-filled for reliable waterproof and fog-proof performance.

Since the Signature HD 15×56 is intended to give hunters the broad visibility and far-reaching magnification demanded in open country, the Signature HD 15×56 also features a rugged, shockproof body along with a tough rubber armor for protection and impact absorption.

Every pair of Signature HD binoculars includes a tripod adapter mount on the bridge for stable observation.