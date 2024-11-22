Federal Premium

Black Friday Black Pack Bucks Rebate

• Buy a minimum of two qualifying boxes of Federal 1,100-round Black Pack rimfire ammunition and get $20 back.

• Maximum rebate is $100 (10 boxes) per person or household.

• Qualifying Federal Black Pack ammunition is limited to manufacturer part number 36BF1100, 36-grain lead hollow point, 1,100-round box.

• Federal Black Pack case packs are 4 boxes, 4,400 rounds with a rebate of $10 per box or $40 per case.

• Rebate is valid for purchases made Nov. 17, 2024 through Dec. 26, 2024. The deadline for online submission is Jan. 10, 2025.

Black Cloud Bucks Rebate Program

• ​​Buy at least two (2) boxes of Federal Premium Black Cloud or Black Cloud TSS shotshell ammunition and get a rebate of $5/box. A minimum purchase of two (2) boxes is required.

• The maximum rebate is $200 per person or household.

• Valid for purchases made Oct. 15 through Dec. 31, 2024. The deadline for online submission is Jan. 31, 2025.

Bismuth Is Better Rebate

• Buy at least two (2) boxes of Federal Premium® HEVI-Bismuth or Federal Premium Hi-Bird Fiber Wad Bismuth shotshell ammunition to get $5/box back. A minimum purchase of two (2) boxes is required.

• The maximum rebate is $250 per person or household.