Birchwood Casey Quick-Draw
Cowboy Splatter Targets

Ideal for pistol-action shooting enthusiasts, this heavy-duty assortment of Dirty Bird tagboard targets ensures that every shot is easy to spot, thanks to the intense splatter that occurs on impact, delivering intense contrast for improved visibility downrange. Shooters can quickly put themselves in a safe showdown situation with a host of new 12″x18″ target options, including: Gunslinger Silhouette, Gunslinger Skyline, Lucky Shot Bottles, Lucky Shot Bowling Pins, Quickdraw Trophy Room and Aces High.

$9.99 / 6 pack

BirchwoodCasey.com

