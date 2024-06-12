EXCLUSIVES: Two More On The Right Side

Armasight Jockey Series
Thermal Clip-on Optic

Written By GUNS Staff
Armasight’s Jockey Series Thermal Clip-on Optic allows users to easily convert their standard daytime rifle setup into a cutting-edge thermal platform.

The Jockey 320 and Jockey 640 easily mount in front of your existing 1-6x day scope with no additional zeroing required, working flawlessly with most optics under 5x magnification. Its compact and lightweight design keeps your favorite .223/.556, rimfire, airgun or crossbow nimble and responsive.

The Armasight Jockey boasts a fast 60Hz frame rate for smooth operation and industry-best, outstanding visual acuity, based on Armasight’s Iron Wolf thermal technology platform. An extensive suite of features includes video and image capture, USB video stream, and USB-C interface for viewing your recordings and photos on external devices such as computers or televisions. Both models offer multiple color palettes, simple but intuitive 3 button controls, a quick detach mount, and long battery life.

MSRP: Armasight Jockey 320: $2,499; Armasight Jockey 640: $3,799

Package includes the thermal imaging clip-on, quick detach mount, USB-C Cable, thermal zeroing target, product manual, 2 × CR123A battery, lens cloth and soft case.

Learn more at Armasight.com.

