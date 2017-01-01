New Products June 2017 Issue

590 Shockwave

O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc.

O.F. Mossberg & Sons introduces the 590 Shockwave pump-action firearm with 14-inch barrels, pistol grip and overall length of 26.5 inches. The 12-gauge is 2.75- and 3-inch capable with 6-round capacity. The Shockwave features a “bird’s head” shaped-profile for minimized felt recoil and a strapped fore-end for improved handling. Its design includes non-binding twin action bars, positive steel-to-steel lockup, an anti-jam elevator, dual extractors and an ambidextrous top-mounted safety. Classified by the BATFE as a “Non-NFA Firearm,” the 590 Shockwave requires no tax stamp for transfers. For more info: (203) 230-5300,

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/of-mossberg-sons-inc.

Tri-Cut 9mm

Nighthawk Custom

Recently unveiled by Nighthawk, the Tri-Cut in 9mm features a slim profile, ported slide, angled design and unique serrations. It sports a Match grade 4.25-inch bull barrel, Commander size frame, low profile grips and hand-stippling ideal for comfortable carry. Unloaded, it weighs 34.7 ounces and has a 10-round magazine capacity. For more info: (870) 423-4867, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/nighthawk-custom.

Deluxe Challenger Press Kit

Lee Precision Inc.

The Deluxe Challenger Press Kit from Lee is for the new reloader wanting more than the basics. Highlights of this kit include the Deluxe Perfect Powder Measure, Auto Bench Prime with priming tool shell holder set, Deluxe Quick Trim and a copy of the 2016 revision of Modern Reloading, which has over 36,000 loader for over 170 cartridges. It also includes the case prep tools found in other Lee kits. For more info: (262) 673-3075, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/lee-precision-inc.

High-Low Shooting Table

MTM Case-Gard

The all new High-Low Shooting Table from MTM Case-Gard features extreme high and low adjustability and three-legged stability. For left- and right-handed shooters, it has been designed for field use on uneven ground — even on a hillside. The table’s surface area measures 17×33 inches to accommodate the user’s front and back rest, ammo and tools. It can be adjusted from 18 inches up to 55 inches. For more info: (937) 890-7461, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/mtm-case-gard.

Bear Ops Bold Action V

Bear & Son Cutlery Inc.

The Bear Ops Bold Action V from Bear & Son Cutlery is a smooth operating automatic tactical knife. The Sandvik 14c28n steel blade is opened with a firm push of a recessed button. It features a green and black G10 handle and weighs just 4 ounces. An ergonomic safety slide operates with ease and ensures there are no miss-fires while handling the knife. It also features a reliable pocket clip, securing the knife for a tip-up carry. For more info: (800) 844-3034, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/bear-son-cutlery-inc.

ShapeShift Modular Holster System

Alien Gear Holsters

The ShapeShift Modular Holster System from Alien Gear allows users to effortlessly “shift” from one carry configuration to the next based on carry preference. Designed with interchangeable parts, the holster system includes 11 carry methods and a holster mount. The modular system is designed with a slim, lightweight shell and premium engineered polymer for maximum durability. The all-new ShapeShift Modular Holster System is scheduled for release summer 2017. For more info: (208) 215-2046,

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/alien_gear_holsters

Para-Claw

Outdoor Edge Cutlery Corp.

Outdoor Edge introduces the Para-Claw paracord bracelet with an inconspicuous utility/personal defense knife. The 1.5-inch hawkbill knife is made of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel in a Blackstone finish. The blade is integrally molded into a glass/nylon guard which ties to the bracelet. Handle grooves and jimping on the thumb ramp ensure a positive grip. A patent-pending sheath system locks the knife securely. Each bracelet is hand-tied from 550 paracord and is available in 3 sizes and colors. For more info: (800) 447-3343, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/outdoor-edge-cutlery-corp.

ROMEO4

SIG SAUER Inc.

An all-new lineup of ROMEO4 red-dot sights is available from SIG SAUER: the ROMEO4H (Hunter), ROMEO4S (Solar) and ROMEO4T (Tactical). All sights are available with either a Ballistic CircleDot or Ballistic CirclePlex Quad reticle system, with 4 user-selectable reticle styles onboard. A 50,000+ hour battery life powered by a CR2032 battery is side-loading for quick battery replacement. The strong and lightweight CNC aluminum housing (7075 Aluminum in ROMEO4T) ensures reliable service. Models are waterproof, fogproof and available with M1913 Picatinny low mounts or 1.41-inch co-witness Quick-Detach riser mounts. All models include clear flip-open covers while the ROMEO4T also includes solid flip-open covers to protect the lenses. For more info: (603) 610-3000, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/sig-sauer-inc.

Survive The Legal Aftermath eBook

Second Call Defense

Download the eBook, “Discover the 7 Proven Strategies to Survive the Legal Aftermath of Armed Self Defense,” free from Second Call Defense. The 46-page special report includes 5 self defense myths, 10 things to never do after a shooting, the legal pitfalls of calling 911, and the right way and wrong way to “take the 5th.” For more info: (513) 463-0075, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/second-call-defense.

Shot Fit

Shooting Concepts

The Shot Fit by Shooting Concepts is a tool designed to identify proper, or improper, gun fit. The simple design works on a variety of shotguns. Shot Fit utilizes illuminated LED-colored lights when mounted to a gun with a magnetic base to identify ways to improve fit. For more info: (931) 698-9523, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/shooting-concepts.

Rifle Brass

Starline

To meet customer demand, Starline Brass has added rifle brass to its line of offerings. Starline is now producing .308 Win, .358 Win, and .444 Marlin. Additionally, the company has plans to soon offer .338 Federal and .243 Win. Starline now produces over 80 different calibers. For more info: (800) 280-6660, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/starline.

