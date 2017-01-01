New Products December 2017 Issue

B Series Hardwood Rifle

Savage Arms Inc.

The new B Series Hardwood from Savage Arms features a 21-inch Sporter barrel and ergonomic, walnut-stained hardwood stock with modern checkering. The rifle, which comes with a 10-round rotary magazine and Savage’s adjustable AccuTrigger, is available in .17 HMR, .22 LR and .22 WMR. For more info: (413) 568-7001,

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/savage-arms-inc

Edge TLR All-Range Hunting Ammunition

Federal Premium

Federal Premium’s new Edge TLR drops game equally well at any distance. The load is engineered to expand at a wide range of velocities. At all distances within this window, the round expands within the first couple of inches upon entering the target, penetrates straight through and releases energy along the way. A carefully designed nose with a polymer tip helps make this possible. The Edge TLR (Terminal Long Range) comes in .308 Win., .30-06 Springfield, .300 Win. Magnum and .300 Win. Short Magnum. For more info: (866) 223-9388,

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/federal-premium-ammunition

Optio Sling Pack

Cannae Pro Gear

The Optio Sling Pack from Cannae is a minimalist bag that can fit a 13-inch MacBook Air plus other essentials. Made of 500D Cordura Nylon, the bag sports Duraflex buckles and hardware as well as YKK zippers. Aside from the laptop compartment, there are two more zippered openings for quick-access. All can be used for concealed carry. An ambidextrous sling allows carry from either shoulder and includes a retention strap to keep the bag stable while in motion. For more info: (562) 349-0562,

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/cannae-pro-gear

iO Cover for Aimpoint T-1 Optic

TangoDown

The iO Cover for Aimpoint T-1 Optic (iO-003) is available again from TangoDown. Maintaining the same sleek and snug fit of the original, the iO-003 offers deeper solid caps to protect lenses from scratches. The caps nest together to keep them out of the way while the optic is in use. In addition to deeper caps, the iO-003 has protective ears for the elevation adjustment cap. It accommodates the Aimpoint T-1/H-1/R-1 only. For more info: (909) 392-4757, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/tangodown

Comfort Cling Holster

Clinger Holsters

The Comfort Cling Holster from Clinger Holsters can be used IWB or in the pocket. Used IWB, it clings where you stick it making the holster stay in place (even if it doesn’t have clips). Used as a pocket holster, it also stays put when the gun is drawn. Comfort Cling Holster has a non-slip foam friction exterior layer, a gel-like middle layer and a low-friction ballistic nylon interior layer. All three contribute to a durable yet comfortable holster with a fast, smooth draw. For more info: (479) 650-0379, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/clinger-holsters

Precision Disposable Kit

CRKT

PDK stands for Precision Disposable Kit. Toss it in your hunting pack to make sure you always have a razor-sharp tool at hand. CRKT’s new compact and lightweight kit is a set of four No. 60 utility blades with protective sleeves attached to an ABS plastic handle. It’s not a replaceable blade system. If one starts to dull, simply toss it in the trash. Handles come in black or safety orange. For more info: (800) 891-3100, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/ckrt

Steel Core Gun Belt

Daltech Force

Daltech Force has launched its Steel Core Gun Belt for dress attire. The belt allows you to look your best and carry at the same time. This addition to Daltech’s steel core holster belt line is narrow to fit dress pants and suits with smaller belt loops. The new top-grain cowhide dual-layer belt has a sewn-in internal steel strip between two layers of leather to make it strong and durable. For more info: (260) 833-4030, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/daltech-force

ThermoSight Pro Series

FLIR Systems Inc

FLIR Systems Inc. introduced three rifle-mounted thermal imaging sights as part of its new ThermoSight Pro Series. The PTS233 (with 19mm lens and 12-degree field of view), PTS533 (with 50mm lens and 4.5-degree field of view) and PTS733 (with 75mm lens and 3-degree field of view) all have a 4X digital zoom. Powered by the 12-micron pixel pitch FLIR Boson thermal camera core, the sights improve thermal image quality for tactical and outdoor enthusiasts. They also improve object detection in the field and clean thermal imagery in any light. For more info: (858) 551-8827, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/flir-systems

Force5 Gun Lube

Strike-Hold Sales

Used by more than 200 US law enforcement agencies, Homeland Security and military agencies, Force5 Gun Lube is a corrosion inhibitor, lubricant and cleaner to keep your firearms in good working order. Initially developed for the military to preserve gun and automatic weapon function in the desert, Force5 Gun Lube is now on the civilian market. A black powder version is also available for muzzle-loading weapons. For more info: (678) 883-3578, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/strike-hold-sales

Camo Face Paint

Hunting Made Easy (HME)

HME introduced four Camo Face Paint options to aid concealment in the woods during the hunting season. The face paint comes in an applicator stick and is available in black and in a three-color combo (green, brown, and black) to allow hunters to create camo patterns on their faces without getting messy hands. For more info: (877) 269-8490, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/hme-products

6.5 Creedmoor Brass

Starline Brass Inc.

Starline has recently added the 6.5 Creedmoor to its line of rifle brass. Like the company’s other products, the 6.5 Creedmoor is produced with rigorous quality control standards. It is available with large or small Rifle Primer pockets. Designed as a target caliber by Hornady, the 6.5 Creedmoor is also increasingly popular among hunters. For more info: (800) 280-6660, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/starline-brass-inc

.22 LR Benchrest Ammo

ELEY Ltd. Inc.

Like most of its products, ELEY’s .22 LR Benchrest Ammo—this includes Tenex, Match and Edge—leads the way in quality, consistency and accuracy. ELEY has significantly invested in .22 LR rimfire benchrest and competition segments in the USA, partnering with the American Rimfire Association (ARA) and Professional Shooting League (PSL) to promote one of the fastest growing rimfire competition segments worldwide. For more info: (618) 785-2235, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/eley-ltd-inc

