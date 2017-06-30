New Products August 2017 Issue

Target Hanger

Electric Fence Light Co.

The Target Hanger from Electric Fence Light Co. is a bracket for building target hanging frames with heavy-duty boards or timbers. Each bracket will support over 300 pounds. It can also be used to build small structures like hunting blinds, duck blinds or even a small camping hut shelter using a T-post. Boards, plywood, sheet metal and more can attach to a T-post with ease. Simply slide the material down over a T-post and lock into position at the height you choose. For more info: (615) 476-6128, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/electric-fence-light-co

G2Z-MV

SureFire LLC

G2Z-MV is SureFire’s new single-output G2Z Combatlight with MaxVision. It features a proprietary reflector that shapes the 650 lumens of light into a wide MaxVision beam to optimize your field of view. With the newly designed bezel, the compact G2Z is shorter and lighter than its predecessor, generating nearly twice the output. Its corrosion-proof Nitrolon body is durable and lightweight and features SureFire’s CombatGrip design. For more info: 800-828-8809, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/surefire-llc

1892 Taylor’s Huntsman

Taylor’s & Company

The 1892 Taylor’s Huntsman is a new lightweight carbine from Taylor’s & Company. It’s a traditional lever-action rifle but with a few modern twists. The manageable size and upgraded sights make the carbine ideal not only for recreational shooting but also for hunting. The Huntsman now boasts high-visibility fluorescent front sights and deluxe Skinner rear sights. It comes with a lighter weight and rubber recoil pad to make shooting a comfortable experience. For more info: (540) 722-2017, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/taylor-s-co-inc

E-Series Red Laser Sight for Ruger LCP II

Viridian Weapon Technologies

Viridian has partnered with Ruger on another E-Series red laser sight for the Ruger LCP II. Ruger will offer the LCP II with the pre-installed Viridian red laser later this year. Mounted on the triggerguard, the E-Series emits the maximum intensity red laser allowed by the US. The laser sighting system is engineered to fit specific firearm models with an effective range of up to 25 yards in daylight or 1 mile at night. For more info: (800) 990-9390, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/viridian-weapon-technologies

Miniature Legendary Firearms

Burke Gallery Guns

Burke Gallery Guns introduces recreations of historic 19th century American firearms in miniature. The half-scale, handmade guns are designed to shoot steel BB’s up to 500 fps using standard black powder percussion caps. The miniatures are made of CNC-machined steel, brass and wood components — works of art you can hold in the palm of your hand. For more info: www.gunsmagazine.com/burke-gallery-guns.

Isobrite T100

ArmourLite Watch Company

The Isobrite T100 from the ArmourLite Watch Company has tiny glass tubes filled with tritium gas and then hermetically sealed. The electrons of the gas continuously react with phosphorescent paint resulting in a radio luminescent light source that glows constantly for up to 50 years. No external power source or charging-by-light is necessary to maintain the glow. The watch face of the T100 is protected by a hard, anti-reflective and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal normally found in high-end luxury watches like Rolex, Breitling and Omega. For more info: (888) 355-4366, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/armourlite

Böker Plus Lancer

Böker USA Inc.

The Böker Plus Lancer (Model 01BO064) is more of a lightweight everyday carry than a full-size pocket knife. The compact and very flat design allows comfortable carry, while the rugged construction makes it smooth and reliable to use. Its G10 handle scales house a single titanium liner. A titanium pocket clip is included. The 440C stainless steel blade with a stonewash finish is 3.0 inches long. The Böker Plus Lancer has an overall length of 7.0 inches and weighs 2.4 ounces. For more info: (303) 462-0662, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/boker-usa-inc

New SuperTuck Holster

CrossBreed Holsters

CrossBreed Holsters’ flagship product, the SuperTuck, now supports the Crimson Trace Rail Master (CMR-201). The holster—made with a premium leather backing and a molded, mounted kydex pocket—may be worn comfortably with or without the shirt tucked in. Its SnapLok powder-coated steel belt clips are modular, enabling the user to adjust cant and ride height. The SuperTuck comes in three different kinds of leather and in an optional combat cut. Available for the GLOCK 17, 19, 22, 23, 25, 21, 32, 34 and 35, it is hand molded to fit these firearms. For more info: (888) 732-5011, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/crossbreed-holsters

Alaska Hunter Hip Holster

Diamond D Custom Leather

The Alaska Hunter leather gun holster is a hip holster for easy carry. Three screws on the back of the holster allow a belt to slide through the loop. The screws can also be removed and put back so the holster can be wrapped around a backpack or any strap that cannot be disconnected. The Alaska Hunter, available in natural, brown or black, can be paired with the Alaska Hunter Drop Loop. Up to seven extra ammo slots can be added to the drop loop depending on your round. For more info: (907) 631-4212, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/diamond-d-custom-leather

Hurley’s Gold Composite Firearm Lubricant

Hurley’s Gold

The high temperature (1,000 degrees F) dry lubricant technology of Hurley’s Gold will benefit all parts of a gun. Its unique blend of synthetic and mineral oils, grease additives and long-lasting dry lubricants make it the one lube for the long-term care of firearms. No PTFE is used. The additives in Hurley’s Gold contribute to less wear on high-load parts such as locking lugs yet the light synthetic base oil can migrate into all those hard-to-reach, high-tolerance places like sear and hammer pins. For more info: www.gunsmagazine.com/company/hurleys-gold

Launch 7

Kershaw Knives

Kershaw Knives’ Launch 7, designed by Tim Galyean, has an industrial look with its sculpted, machined handle and integrated backspacer. The aluminum handle is anodized in grey with the backspacer fully integrated into it. These features make the Launch 7 look good and gives it a firm, solid grip as well. The knife’s 3.75-inch clip-point blade is made of CPM 154. For more info: (503) 682-1966, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/kershaw-knives

Ambassador Holster

Nate Squared Tactical Inc.

The Ambassador Holster from Nate Squared Tactical provides an easy and smooth draw stroke by using a passive retention design. The design, achieved by the precision-vacuum forming of 0.093-inch-thick Kydex, makes the holster durable through years of tough use. The Ambassador Holster comes with a lifetime warranty. For more info: (336) 237-1943, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/nate-squared-tactical

.338 Federal

Starline Brass

Starline has added .338 Federal to their lineup of quality rifle brass. The .338 Federal can achieve the same muzzle energy as some magnum calibers but with less recoil. It also fits standard-length short-action rifles and AR-10’s. Savage Arms and Wilson Combat recently released rifles chambered in the round. The .338 Federal is known for accuracy and stopping power in a controllable package. It hits harder than the .308 and shoots flatter than the .358 Winchester, making it ideal for close- to mid-range big-game hunting. For more info: (800) 280-6660, www.gunsmagazine.com/company/starline