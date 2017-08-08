New Jersey Congressman Wants Public Money For ‘Gun Buyback’

By Dave Workman

Just when you thought people in government couldn’t get any sillier, along comes a New Jersey congressman to prove you wrong, with a government-funded “gun buyback” designed to — are you sitting down? — “(increase) incentives to sell back guns used in crimes around the country.”

That quote came straight from the first paragraph of Rep. Donald M. Payne, Jr’s news release about what he calls the Safer Neighborhoods Gun Buyback of 2017. This apparently is not his first time at bat with the idea, indicating that it has been suggested before, and rejected before.

Payne’s plan calls for the government to provide a $360 million grand over the course of two years so the Bureau of Justice Assistance can distribute “smart debit cards” to state and local governments, and private gun dealers, to distribute to people in exchange for their firearms.

There’s something uncomfortable about public officials who want to do “gun buybacks.” This suggests that the pols somehow reason that these guns came from the government, which they didn’t. And for Payne to figure people will sell back guns used in crimes just might be tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, aiding and abetting; any number of acts that help criminals escape justice.

Even less comforting is that they want to use taxpayers’ money to finance such a goofy scheme. It has long been known that “gun buybacks” do not reduce crime or prevent crimes from being committed. Even some gun control groups admit that.

What’s more offensive is that Payne wants to offer 125 percent of a gun’s value “based on an assessment conducted by the Director of Bureau of Justice Assistance.” Suddenly, Payne thinks a bureaucrat can become an overnight firearms appraiser, thus offering more than a gun is worth to the people who own, or at least possess the guns. Great use of tax revenue, eh?

The capper is that Payne ‘s office argues that this program is “environmentally friendly, as it will designate 10 percent of the grand money toward recycling of the guns traded in.”

Oh, and don’t worry about people using those debit cards to buy a new gun. Payne has evidently thought of that, so his scheme will “automatically notify dealers that a purchaser is attempting to use the cards to buy guns. If they violate this provision of the law, both the purchaser and the dealer will be responsible for repaying the government in the amount of the gun sale or will be imprisoned for not more than two years, or both.”

Sierra Bullets Acquired By Clarus Corp.

NASDAQ reported Thursday that Sierra Bullets, LLC has been acquired by the Clarus Corporation for $79 million “subject to a post-closing working capital adjustment.”

Don’t think for a heartbeat that this is bad news for reloading. In a statement, Sierra President Patrick Daly said, “With this strategic investment by Clarus, we envision enriching our brand with the introduction of innovative new products and a greatly enhanced marketing initiative designed to support your sales goals. Sierra Bullet’s and Clarus Corporation’s matching organizational values and intense focus on quality will continue our “Tradition of Precision” for another 70 years.”

The company makes some of the top bullets in the industry including the GameKing, BlitzKing and MatchKing lines, and handgun bullets for all popular calibers. In business since 1947, Sierra has become a highly respected name among handloaders for hunting, precision target shooting and other competition.

According to NASDAQ, “all senior management are expected to remain with Sierra under Clarus’ ownership.”

Sierra is based in Sedalia, Missouri.

Gun Group’s California ‘Travel Advisory’ A Big Hit

A couple of weeks ago when the Second Amendment Foundation issued a “travel advisory” against going to California to avoid being victimized by that state’s Draconian gun control laws, the proposal went viral.

While the warning may have been just slightly tongue-in-cheek, it hit a nerve with gun rights activists. Some of them wanted to know why the travel advisory didn’t cover other anti-gun states, such as New Jersey and New York, both states that harass and intimidate, and often prosecute, gun owners with the ultimate result of putting them in prison, or at least sentencing them.

“The California Legislature has been out of control for years when it comes to placing restrictions on the Second Amendment rights of honest citizens,” SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb said in a news release. “Right now, I wouldn’t suggest to any gun owner that they even travel through the state, much less to it as their final destination.”

He also reminded gun owners that their concealed carry permits or licenses are no good in the Golden State. California does not recognize non-resident carry licenses, much less rights, and while it would seem preposterous that a gun owner might not realize they can’t carry in California on their home state permit or license, people occasionally do exactly that.

“You could be prosecuted for having a gun for personal protection,” Gottlieb said, “or you might get killed because you didn’t.”

Gottlieb hinted to Insider Online that the California advisory may be the first of a series of advisories. That ought to make tourism bureaus in various states so happy…

Don’t Take An Air Pistol To A Gunfight

A man identified by Arkansas authorities as Thomas “Tony” Price of Little Rock didn’t just make a fatal error in the victim selection process, he also goofed rather badly in his own choice of weapons to pull what was supposed to be an armed robbery.

Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson told the Courier News that Price strolled into a pizza establishment on a Sunday night in early August and drew what looked like a handgun. Well, it was, sort of. The weapon turned out to be a BB pistol that functioned like a real gatt.

When Price reportedly asked for the manager, he then cycled the pistol, perhaps to intimidate the manager. That turned out to be a really big “ooops” because one of the pizza establishment’s employees had his own gun, and it was the real thing.

One gunshot later, the would-be robber expired at the doorway. That’s where responding police officers found him.

There are two non-surprises to this story. The pizza parlor, a Domino’s franchise, has a “no-weapons” policy. It apparently applies to employees, but evidently not criminals.

And on that subject, Arkansas Online reported that Blytheville police said the dead man had “an extensive criminal history.

