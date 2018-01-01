New From FN: 509 Tactical A 9mm With Firepower

By Dave Workman

When it comes to firepower, the new FN 509 Tactical produces.

Here’s a striker-fired semi-auto that cannot be described as “just another 9mm.” One look at the specs puts any suspicion to rest.

Hitting the scale at 27.9 oz., the FN 509 Tactical measures 7.9″ overall, with a 4.5″ threaded, cold hammer-forged barrel. The barrel threads are ½” x 28, and the threaded cap is O-ring retained. According to FN, the barrel has a recessed target crown and at the other end, the chamber and feed ramp are polished.

It wears a Flat Dark Earth finish overall, and the rear sight can be replaced with an optional optical sight. Compatible optics include the Trijicon RMR, Leupold DeltaPoint Pro, Vortex Razor, Viper or Venom models; the Burris FastFire II and III, Docter Optic, CMore STS II and other models.

The pistol comes with standard fixed 3-dot sights, and the front is dovetailed into the slide. The rear, which is also dovetailed, is protected by a removable slide cap. Those sights, incidentally, are tall to allow for use with a suppressor. The slide features cocking serrations front and rear, and this pistol has an external extractor.

FN delivers the 509 Tactical either with 10-round magazines (where regulations require) or with 17- and 24-round double-stack magazines. Magazines feature numbered visibility holes on the back so a shooter can immediately take a count and see what’s left.

Each pistol comes with three magazines, either a 17-round and two 24-rounders or a trio of 10-rounders.

Like other pistols in this category, the FN 509 Tactical has a synthetic grip frame with texturing on the front, backstrap and sides for a firm grip even in wet weather or sweaty environments. The backstrap is interchangeable to adjust for the user’s hand size.

But, as they say in the infomercials, “There’s more!”

There is an almost obligatory accessory-mounting rail on the front of the frame. The controls — magazine release and slide stop/release — are ambidextrous.

The extended capacity magazines are long, extending out from the grip frame’s magazine well. They feature a high-visibility (orange), low friction follower and a polymer base with black finish.

Trigger pull comes in reported between 5.5 and 7.5 lbs., which may seem a bit stiff to folks used to the revered Model 1911, but this seems to be the nature of all of these double-action (or “safe action”) striker-fired pistols.

Capping things off, the FN 509 Tactical comes with a soft case to hold the handgun and spare magazines.

The FN 509 Tactical carries an MSRP of $1,049.

For more info:

FN America

Ph: (703) 288-3500

https://gunsmagazine.com/company/fn-america