Never Dismiss Gun Control Politics For Entertainment Value

By Dave Workman

Trenton police investigated a wild shooting that left one suspect dead and more than 20 injured.

(Screen capture, YouTube, WPSG/CBS)

Following the mass shooting at an all-night art festival in Trenton, N.J. — a state with some of the strictest gun control laws in the nation — that city’s incoming mayor (he took office July 1), Reed Gusciora, did what way too many politicians do: He started talking.

According to The Trentonian, Gusciora reintroduced legislation that he contends will make a difference. He wants to lock up first-time offenders who carry stolen guns. His logic, according to the newspaper, is that it will send a “powerful message” to thugs.

“They’ll know that they have to get rid of those guns because it will be a mandatory prison sentence,” he explained.

Experience has taught us that thugs don’t often take messages. After all, tough gun laws have worked poorly so far in scaring Garden State criminals. Why should another one, even calling for first-time offense incarceration, change that?

As the newspaper noted, “It is already a second-degree crime in New Jersey for any person to knowingly possess a handgun without having first obtained a permit to carry. Current state law also makes it a third-degree crime for any person to knowingly possess a rifle or shotgun without having first obtained a firearms purchaser identification card.”

Apparently, nobody bothered to bring that to the attention of Tahaij Wells, one of three people reportedly involved in shooting up the Art All Night gathering? Wouldn’t do any good now, because Wells is dead, the only fatality in the wild melee that resulted in the arrest of two other people, identified as Davone White, 26, and Amir Armstrong, 23. At least they’ve been charged with “weapons offenses.”

Wells was capped by responding police in a gunfight that sent bystanders scrambling for cover or the nearest exit. At least 22 people were injured.

Gusciora acknowledged, “I don’t think anything is 100 percent foolproof where we’re going to prevent these tragedies.”

Here’s a non-surprise: one of the firearms recovered by investigating officers turned out to have been stolen. But it’s already a crime to possess stolen property, especially a firearm. It’s already a crime to shoot up a public place, even in New Jersey, and it’s pretty much a cinch that all three of the people involved in this caper likely knew that. But it obviously didn’t discourage their behavior that morning at zero-dark-thirty.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri was also quoted by the Trentonian, suggesting that tougher penalties would promote public safety. He correctly noted that guns are a high priority item for burglars, and they “become the currency of the street” to buy or trade for drugs or “other illicit materials.” But there are already laws against that sort of transaction, too.

Predictably, Pro-2A Court Ruling Elicits Hysteria

Earlier this week, a three-judge panel of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a 2-1 ruling that the Second Amendment protects the open carrying of firearms outside the home in a Hawaii case challenging a restrictive gun control law there.

The ruling may be read here. http://cdn.ca9.uscourts.gov/datastore/opinions/2018/07/24/12-17808.pdf

But the Los Angeles Times editorial board is among the unhappy campers, declaring that “the panel’s decision is just as wrong as the Heller case it is built upon, and if it stands, it will make the nation a more dangerous place.”

The Ninth Circuit four years ago ruled in Peruta v. San Diego that concealed carry is not protected by the Second Amendment. The Los Angeles Times, say gun rights activists, can’t have it both ways. The right to bear arms mentioned in the amendment means what it says; to carry.

The editorial suggests that the Times believes this right ends at the front door, a contention that Second Amendment scholars have repeatedly said is patently ridiculous. Rights go with citizens wherever they travel in the United States. To suggest otherwise, they contend, would relegate the Second Amendment to the status of a government-regulated privilege.

Expect Hawaii authorities to ask for an en banc hearing at the Ninth Circuit. And then an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, which the newspaper seems to fear.

“But there’s a risk here that the disagreements among lower courts,” the editorial laments, “over the issue might finally force the Supreme Court to accept another major 2nd Amendment case. Since the Heller case and a related decision out of Illinois in 2010, the nation’s top court has been loath to hear new challenges to gun regulations.

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s conservative nominee to replace the retiring and more centrist Justice Anthony M.Kennedy, embraces an expansive approach to the 2nd Amendment. While his confirmation would not necessarily mean a court more friendly to gun rights, it would probably mean that the court will consider more challenges to gun control laws, with Kavanaugh providing the fourth vote to grant a hearing (it takes five justices to reach a majority decision). And once the court decides to hear a case, anything can happen.”

Why a newspaper that depends upon, and vigorously defends, the First Amendment would be hostile to the protection and expansion of another tenet of the Bill of Rights is a question best asked by subscribers.

http://www.latimes.com/opinion/editorials/la-ed-gun-control-9th-circuit-20180726-story.html#

S&W Numbers Down For 4th Quarter FY 2018

The Donald Trump presidency may be good for the Second Amendment, but not so much for firearm sales, which says quite a bit about gun politics that anti-gunners seem incapable of understanding.

According to a report about American Outdoor Brands, which includes Smith & Wesson, Battenfeld Technologies and Crimson Trace, quarterly net sales were reported at $172 million, down from the $229.2 million for the fourth quarter of FY 2017.

When there is no immediate threat to gun rights, the American consumer gets complacent about heading to the gun store. When there is a threat to the Second Amendment, the gun industry is busy, as it was during the Obama years.

American Outdoor Brands reported full year net sales of $606.9 million, down 32.8 percent from the $903.2 million in sales reported last year.

There’s something else at work, too. According to a news report from Massachusetts, the company has warned shareholders that “actions of social activists” could have a detrimental impact by “pressuring banks not to do business with the gun maker.”

Some Wall Street financial institutions have already backed away from, financing gun-related businesses.

Probably On The GRPC Agenda

What’s happening on Wall Street may be part of the conversation at the 33rd annual Gun Rights Policy Conference, Sept. 21-23 in Chicago.

Co-sponsored by the Second Amendment Foundation and Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, the weekend conference brings together many of the brightest minds in gun politics for panel discussions and presentations. The fact that it is being held again in Chicago has some small significance. This is the third time since the 2010 Supreme Court’s McDonald ruling that nullified the Windy City gun ban that the conference has convened there.

McDonald was a SAF case, decided on a 5-4 split, with retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy casting the critical fifth vote in support of individual rights. With his impending departure, Donald Trump now has an opportunity to reshape the high court to perhaps create a more Second Amendment-friendly majority that will take up cases regarding right-to-carry law challenges, and whether the amendment protects modern semiautomatic sporting rifles.

People can pre-register to attend the free conference at https://www.saf.org/grpc/

How Can Someone Not Know This?

Recently, an armed citizen visiting an IKEA store in Fishers, Indiana reportedly lost his sidearm on a couch at the store, and a 6-year-old youngster found the piece, and fired it.

It’s not clear just how the unidentified armed citizen “lost” the handgun, but this does raise a question: How can someone not notice their pistol is no longer present. As authorities such as Jeff Cooper and Massad Ayoob have repeated for decades, the armed citizen should always know the condition of their defensive sidearm, and have it under their control.

The child wasn’t hurt, but IKEA issued a statement stressing the store’s strict no-weapons policy.

CNN reported recently about a study using data from 2012 to 2014 that “suggests” an average of 5,790 children are treated annually in this country for gun-related injuries. About 21 percent of those injuries are unintentional, according to the report.

The study was published in the Journal of Pediatrics.

That’s A Long Journey Just To Get Shot

A man from New Zealand recently flew to the Old Dominion (Virginia’s state nickname) to meet a 14-year-old girl he reportedly traded email with online, but instead, he met the girl’s mother, and she wasn’t happy.

It probably had something to do with the fact that he smashed through a glass door at the girl’s home. And the fact that the mom had, according to Fox News, warned the man — identified as Troy George Skinner — after seeing him enter the home that she had a gun, something that home invaders in New Zealand probably aren’t used to hearing.

Well, Skinner didn’t listen too well, so mom plugged him in the neck.

The report said Skinner had purchased a knife and duct tape after he landed in this country. Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew shared this observation: “All I can say is the manner in which he attempted to enter that home in the face of a firearm pointed at him and the implements we recovered from him — the only inference is that he had very bad intent.”

He evidently didn’t have a good grasp of that grand old American tradition of self-defense, either.

Perhaps the good news is that if Skinner ever gets to return home, he’ll be able to explain the American judicial process in detail, with a few remarks about the Second Amendment.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-nation/wp/2018/06/17/suspect-killed-at-least-20-injured-in-shooting-at-new-jersey-arts-festival/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.a39325bddea8

http://www.trentonian.com/government-and-politics/20180621/trentons-art-all-night-mass-shooting-may-inspire-tougher-penalties-on-gun-thieves

http://ir.aob.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=90977&p=irol-newsArticle&ID=2355369

https://www.masslive.com/business-news/index.ssf/2018/06/smith_wesson_parent_american_outdoor_bra_4.html

https://www.saf.org/grpc/

https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/26/us/child-fires-gun-ikea-trnd/index.html?no-st=1530097603

https://www.cnn.com/2017/06/19/health/child-gun-violence-study/index.html

http://pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/early/2017/06/15/peds.2016-3486

http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/06/26/mom-shoots-knife-wielding-man-who-flew-across-world-to-visit-her-teen-daughter-police-say.html

Check Back Each Week For More Insider Online Articles

Read More Insider Online Articles