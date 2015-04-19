My Favorite Places

Not Surprisingly, They All Have

Something To Do With Shooting.

By Mike “Duke” Venturino

Photos By Yvonne Venturino

Coming from the so-called poverty area of southern West Virginia, and from a family of relatively modest means, the most I expected in life was to own a decent home here in Montana. Never did I dream of acquiring a place of about 70 acres with a stunning view of the Absaroka Mountains and fenced into multiple pastures for Yvonne’s horses. By good luck in regards to property prices and timing, we did it.

When the realtor brought us here in late September 1986, Yvonne immediately went into the house while I walked about. At the edge of a ridge I looked down. What I saw was a perfect place to build a shooting range. There was a ridge between the potential range and the house so noise wasn’t a problem. Also there was another ridge that shielded most of the potential ranges from the rest of the world. I turned to the realtor and said, “This is it!” Yvonne was walking up about that time and heard me. She said, “But you haven’t even looked at the house.” My reply was, “To hell with the house. I’d live in a cave to be able to have this shooting range. This is it!”

About a month later we moved in, whereupon I immediately built safe pistol and rifle ranges. The former was at 25 yards and the latter out to 300 yards. Due to the lay of the land I now even have a modest range for firing my World War II vintage submachine guns. No one can see me having full-auto fun unless they are on my land.

Duke stands in the doorway of his Montana “shooting shack,”

one of his two favorite places.

Duke’s second favorite place is his walk-in gun vault.

Even so, there are two places on this property I consider my favorite spots in the entire world. When time allows I like to just sit in them and, among other things, reflect on how well life has gone for me. Those are my shooting house and my gun vault.

The shooting house came first. This area is known for its winds. Even on days we consider wonderful there is likely a steady movement of the air. In summer that is fine. In winter it adds to the chill. For the first year and a half my shooting range contained merely an open-air bench. Wintertime shooting was nigh-on impossible.

In 1988 I had a spare chronograph. A friend handy in carpentry wanted it. He said if I furnished materials, for trade he would hammer me together a crude shooting shack. It was dirt-floored and far from air tight, but it did expand the possibility of year-round shooting. Winter shooting was still no picnic but at least feasible if I dressed properly.

By the year 2000, that old shack was about to fall down around my ears, and coincidentally, I inherited a small sum of cash. So I hired a contractor to build a “real” shooting shack. As evidence of the truth in the above sentence, when the contractor hooked a chain from his backhoe to the shack he said it fell down before he even started pulling.

My new “shooting shack” is 14 feet square, with two windows to shoot from and many shelves for storing targets, ammo, chronographs and all the other paraphernalia a gun’riter needs. I also had it heavily insulated and equipped with propane heat. Even in winter I can hang my coat from a peg while shooting.

However, it was unbearably hot in summer, what with large windows on three sides. That’s when I spotted those new portable air-conditioners that only require a hose stuck out a window for operation. So now I have a heated and air-conditioned shooting house! Sometimes, after the shooting is done I sit in my “shooting shack” and think. I think about article and column ideas and perhaps loads that need testing, or rifles that need sighting in or anything else pleasant that pops into my head. My only complaint about it is I didn’t make it big enough for a nice easy chair for those relaxing times.

From his “shooting shack” Duke can shoot handguns at 25 yards

and rifles out to 300 yards.

I do have a chair in my gun vault. It’s covered with a “buffalo” robe, so my constant canine and feline companions most usually have to be moved before I can sit. Two full walls have rifle racks and one is dedicated to shelves for handguns. In the middle there is a bench for tinkering on both types of firearms and also to hold two lube/sizing machines for processing cast bullets. A zebra hide on one wall reminds me of days spent hunting. High above the rifle racks are pegs holding an assortment of WWII steel helmets and other paraphernalia useful as photo props when Yvonne calls for such.

When my eyes blur from too much time in front of this computer screen and my brain gets too numb to generate more words, I enjoy sitting in that buffalo-robed chair just thinking. I think of ideas for future articles and columns. I think of photo layouts for ones already written and I think of things needed for all those guns before my eyes. Such as, “That one needs a sling, yet. This other one needs zeroing. I have too many of that particular model… Perhaps I should sell one?”

My “shooting shack” and my gun vault are the two places on this earth where I long to be.

