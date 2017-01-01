By Dave Workman

BREAKING NEWS

Blenker Named New CEO aAt Taurus

Just announced this week, Taurus USA veteran Chief Financial Officer David Blenker has been named Chief Executive Officer of Taurus Holdings and its subsidiaries Taurus USA.

The Taurus line includes not only Taurus, but also Rossi and Heritage, which Blenker played a key role in bringing under the Taurus umbrella.

Blenker has been with Taurus for 27 years, the past two decades as its CFO, according to a Taurus press release.

The brand is well known in the USA, and has introduced such popular products as The Judge, Curve and Taurus SPECTRUM.

Murder Of Lawmen And Women By The Numbers, And Justifiable Homicides

According to the FBI, 2016 was a violent year during which the body count ticked up, and that included police officers who died in the line of duty.

Now, if you are a lawman or woman, the most dangerous state to wear a badge this year is Texas, where 11 sworn officers have died so far, according to preliminary data posted by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Indeed, the Lone Star State has the most names listed on the NLEOMF Memorial wall, at 1,706. Vermont has the lowest number, at 23, the organization’s website data indicates.

But the city with the most law enforcement line-of-duty deaths is New York, with 768. Those include the officers who died on Sept. 11, 2001, the day that terrorist attacks cost America 72 police officers.

There are about 900,000 sworn law enforcement officers now on the job, the NLEOMF website reports, and during the 12 months running from June 2015 to June 2016, they had to deal with an estimated 507,792 violent crimes. That was an increase of 5.3 percent over the previous 12 months.

The NLEOMF engraves the names of officers who died in the line of duty on the memorial wall. Right now, that wall has the names of 1,512 lawmen and women who died in just the last 10 years. Overall, there are 21,183 names on that wall dating back to the first police death recorded in 1791.

Not all of these officers died from gunshot wounds. So far this year, NLEOMF listed 102 fatalities as of Oct. 16. Of those, 38 were shot, 38 died in traffic-related incidents and 26 died from “other causes.” Last year, also by Oct. 16, there had been 105 officer deaths of which 47 were shot, 39 were traffic-related and 19 were from “other causes.” Those numbers translate to a 19 percent drop in firearms-related law-enforcement deaths on the job.

For the entire 12 months of 2016, there were 118 law enforcement line-of-duty fatalities, according to the annual Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) report. Of that number, 66 deaths were “felonious,” which means they were killed in criminal attacks. Sixty-two died from gunshot wounds and four were intentionally killed with vehicles.

On the other hand, law enforcement officers have accounted for a fair number of deceased bad guys over the five years from 2012 to 2016. Last year, according to the FBI Crime Report, law enforcement took down 435 criminals including 429 killed with firearms. That includes 312 killed with sidearms, 51 with rifles, 5 with shotguns and 61 cases in which the firearm was not identified.

That was down from the 459 suspects who were killed in 2015, of which 458 died by gunfire. Of those, 315 were killed with handguns, 43 with rifles and 7 with shotguns. In 2014, police gunfire stopped 451 bad guys, and the previous year, 467 criminal suspects were fatally shot by peace officers. That was up from the 423 suspects who were shot dead in 2012.

A couple of weeks ago, Insider Online posted the data for justifiable homicides by private citizens.

What does it all boil down to? Bad things happen to good — and not so good — people on a daily basis in the United States. That doesn’t make this country a bad place; after all, if America is so bad, people wouldn’t be sneaking in by the thousands.

Murder By Demographic

The FBI Crime Report is a very educational set of data, including the table that shows murder offenders by age, sex, race and ethnicity.

Insider Online had a look and found the four age groups that account for the most slayings, at least in 2016, and this probably won’t startle anybody.

Racking up the biggest body count are the killers in the 20-to-24 age group. Last year, they accounted for 2,593 slayings. A disturbing 2,288 suspects were males and 301 were females, with four slaying suspects not identified by gender.

The next-deadliest age group is the 25-29-year-olds. Suspects in that age group were reportedly involved in 1,941 homicides of which 1,726 were the handiwork of males and 212 were female suspects. In three cases, the gender of the suspect was not specified.

Teens in the 17-19 age group were responsible for 1,413 murders, according to the FBI data. Of those suspects, 1,289 were male and 122 were female.

Bringing up the rear in the Top Four were the 30-34-year-olds. Suspects in that age group were involved in 1,339 slayings, of which 1,156 were allegedly committed by males and 176 by females with 7 done by gender-unidentified suspects.

Before anybody gets too rattled over the dire scenario suggested by these numbers, keep in mind that this country has somewhere north of 300 million citizens. A relative few thousand of those people committed murders last year, in a nation where there are an estimated 80-90 million law abiding gun owner who possess an estimated 200-300 million firearms.

The Politicians Respond…predictably

You can always count on Capitol Hill to come up with proposals that look good on paper, make for good sound bites on the nightly news, but probably would prevent any of the crimes that inspired their introduction.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation — that’s the industry umbrella group that, among other things, puts on the annual Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade (SHOT) show in Las Vegas — recently offered a little roundup of these legislative gems.

There’s H.R. 3984, a bill that seeks to repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, passed during the Bush administration, much to the chagrin of anti-gunners. They had attempted to bankrupt the firearms industry via a series of junk lawsuits, many filed by the anti-gun administrations in many cities, but the courts repeatedly rejected those legal actions.

Another bill, H.R. 3962, would end online ammunition sales. It is joined by H.R. 3986, which would mandate so-called “smart gun” technology, while H.R. 3987 would restore funding to pay for “gun violence research,” along with victim assistance and stolen gun tracking.

Count on Senate anti-gunners to get in their licks. S. 1945 is yet another attempt to ban firearm magazines that hold more than 10 cartridges.

Not surprisingly, the NSSF is opposed to all of these bills.

Sometimes, Justice Is Swift…And Ironic

We’ve talked a lot about murder and crime victim demographics this time around, but occasionally justice takes a turn straight past that sign that says “Twilight Zone.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch recently reported about the strange case of Ramone Thomas, 26, who died in a Jefferson County hospital hours after being shot during a residential burglary. He was allegedly one of the perps, killed by an errant shot fired by one of three other men who are now facing second-degree murder and burglary charges.

Charged in this caper were Raymond Christopher Seay, Courtney Amarian Brown and Paris-John Devine, the newspaper said. Police indicated to the Post-Dispatch that other suspects might face charges, as well.

Now, there’s a follow-up that makes this story even stranger. The newspaper reported several days later that Seay got into an altercation with deputies at the Jefferson County jail. He had to be subdued with pepper spray and as he was being decontaminated, he reportedly began screaming that he wanted the deputies to “kill him,” the story said.

Remember that all criminal suspects are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

http://www.nleomf.org/facts/officer-fatalities-data/

http://www.nleomf.org/facts/enforcement/

https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/2016-leoka-report-released

https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2016/crime-in-the-u.s.-2016/tables/table-12

https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2016/crime-in-the-u.s.-2016/tables/expanded-homicide-data-table-6.xls

https://ucr.fbi.gov/crime-in-the-u.s/2016/crime-in-the-u.s.-2016/tables/expanded-homicide-data-table-2.xls

http://www2.nssf.org/webmail/127421/107572345/86d0c6f4cdf637b96b5017bbcb094f532f0fe72ba2bf5b57e94b99030c072233

https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/3984/text?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22schiff%22%5D%7D&r=1

https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/3962/text?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22firearms%22%5D%7D&r=4

https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/3986/text?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22firearms%22%5D%7D&r=2

https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/3987/text?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22firearms%22%5D%7D&r=1

https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/senate-bill/1945/text?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22menendez%22%5D%7D&r=3

http://www.stltoday.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/man-killed-in-jefferson-county-was-burglar-accidentally-shot-by/article_fd93b0ef-3bf7-5b8e-ae2e-575cfc6916a9.html

http://www.stltoday.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/murder-suspect-injures-two-jefferson-county-jail-deputies/article_a7696cef-97d8-5ca2-9078-893bbb05cdc6.html

Check Back Each Week For More Insider Online Articles

Read More Insider Online Articles