MTM Case-Gard’s new Game Trail Camera Case offers a safe and secure way to transport game cameras. The sturdy case is lined with foam padding and holds up to four cameras — each in its own slot to prevent collision. An SD card case is included. The case is easily secured to an ATV for travel through the rough environments.

MTM Case-Gard

(937) 890-7461

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/mtm-case-gard