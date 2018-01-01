MSR Gear MiniWorks EX

Will Dabbs, MD

A decent water filter weighs about nothing and can produce hundreds of gallons of drinkable water.

Keeping one at the house beats the heck out of having to boil water!

The typical human can make it 30 to 45 days without food. With more than a third of Americans currently obese, many of us could conceivably go longer. However, you typically can’t make it more than three days without water. This “elixir of life” is critically important.

A flat or two of bottled water is heavy but compact. Keep some in the garage or pantry and rotate your stock to keep it fresh. Make sure somebody has the job of moving it to the car in a crisis. As an added bit of insurance, you also need a decent water filter.

A modern water filter will transform most any objectionable bilge into drinkable water. These filters are compact and offer substantial benefits beyond their weight penalty. In fact, the Marine Corps has been issuing portable water filters to its grunts for some time now. I’ve lived for days in the field, taking all my drinking and cooking water from raw sources and running it through a filter. Portable water filters represent the most remarkable development in austere living in a generation.

Water filters come in dozens of varieties. Just pick something that suits your bag and application. MSR Gear’s MiniWorks EX Microfilter (shown) at $89.95 costs a pittance for peace of mind.

https://www.msrgear.com/water/miniworks-ex-microfilter

MSR

(800) 245-2992

Read More Quartermaster Reviews

Purchase A PDF Download Of The June 2018 Issue Now!