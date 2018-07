The MVP Precision tactical rifle sports an all-new Mossberg chassis design and Luth-AR MBA-3 adjustable stock. Available in 6.5 Creedmoor and 7.62mm NATO/.308 Win., the MVP bolt designs accept and feed from standard AR-style magazines. Each MVP Precision rifle comes with a Magpul 10-round PMAG. It’s also available in a Vortex Scoped Combo option, with the Viper HS-T scope.

