Offering three models with a lightweight aluminum target chassis, the MVP LC (Light Chassis) features a Magpul CTR adjustable stock, MOE pistol grip and 10-round PMAG. It’s available in 16.25- (5.56 NATO/.223 Rem.), 18.5- (7.62 NATO/.308 Win.) and 20-inch (6.5 Creedmoor) fluted, threaded medium bull barrels — which are suppressor- or muzzlebrake-ready.

