Mossberg introduces a number of new products for a variety of applications. The MMR Tactical OR (Optics Ready) has a 30-round magazine, 1:8-inch twist, six-position collapsible stock, A2 flash suppressor and 13-inch M-Lok handguard with free-floated barrel.

