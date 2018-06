The Mossberg 590 Shockwave line has been expanded to include a second 12-gauge (featuring a Cerakote FDE finish) option and initial 20-gauge entry. The 14-inch heavy-walled barrel contributes to a compact 26.37-inch overall length. Additional features include an ambidextrous safety, dual extractors, positive steel-to-steel lockup, twin action bars and an anti-jam elevator for smooth operation.

