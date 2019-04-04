Precision Peeps

Ghost Rings

With a large aperture in the peep—sometimes called a “ghost ring”—and with a proper fitting rifle there is no need to obtain a sight picture. Bring the rifle to your shoulder and the front sight is right there—the rear can be ignored. On my sole hunting trip to Africa my guide was sorely disappointed to discover a scope-less rifle was my primary one. It was a Shiloh Sharps Model 1874 on which I’d grafted a vintage tang-mounted Ideal peep originally meant for leverguns. After making a couple of fast 1-shot kills on game that seemingly materialized in front of us, he relaxed. He even commented on how fast my rifle could be accurately fired.



Peep sights come in two basic varieties—hunting types and competition types. Typical of hunting peep sights are the tang-mounted ones found on vintage Winchesters or replicas thereof. These are mostly adjustable only for elevation. Windage is adjusted by drifting the front sight in its dovetail or by shimming the tang sight. After bolt actions became the norm for American hunters, receiver-mounted peep sights were invented. These have integral means by which they can be zeroed for elevation and windage but are not meant for quick changes. All these hunting peep sights are meant to be set for a specific range and then locked down.



Competition peep sights are much more complicated. The types I’ve used now for nigh on 40 years are also tang mounted and meant for black powder cartridge rifle (BPCR) events. However, they are called ladder types because they fold backwards to clear the rifle’s chamber for cleaning or fold forward in recoil so they don’t put a dent in the shooter’s head. These have graduations in 100ths of an inch. Some ladders are so short they are good only to about 200 yards and some so tall they can reach out a mile.