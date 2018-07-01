Momentous Metrics

Soviet “Refinement”

I have an MP44 in my modest WWII collection. It has a 16.5" barrel with a 37" overall length. Those dimensions are close to the United States’ M1. 30 Carbine. However, at 11 lbs. my MP44 is almost twice as heavy as a .30 Carbine. Magazine capacity is 30 rounds and all versions were select-fire by the simple push of a button. German doctrine called for them to be used semi auto most of the time — with full auto being reserved for when the enemy was about to overrun German positions.



Of course the Soviet Union was never above “borrowing” ideas, even to the point of claiming them as their own. Within a year of the battlefield appearance of Germany’s new 7.92x33 cartridge, the Soviets had one similar. They stayed with their favored 7.62 (.310") for bullet diameter, but matched Germany for bullet weight at 123 grains (as well as velocity at 2,350 fps).



Prior to this the Soviets had held onto the full-power, 1890s vintage Mosin-Nagant cartridge, the 7.62x54R. With their new intermediate innovation, the same rimless case head used by Germany on both their 7.92 rounds was adopted, but for some reason the Soviets lengthened their version to 39mm (1.528").



The Soviet Union developed a semi-auto carbine to go with their new cartridge, but if it saw action in WWII it had to have been in the closing days. Designed by Sergei Simonov, it was called the SKS. Many Americans first heard of it when it was being fired upon U.S. soldiers by communist troops in Vietnam. Being semi auto only, American soldiers were permitted to bring them home as trophies. Then late in the 20th Century untold thousands of SKSs were imported from various Soviet Bloc nations. I remember seeing them advertised for as little as $69.99.



With only a 10-round magazine capacity and it being loaded from the top by means of stripper clips, the SKS has avoided most of the “assault rifle” controversy. Ruger has been chambering for the 7.62x39 for about 30 years in their Mini-30.



However, the SKS was a mere blip on the 7.62x39 radar screen. What made the cartridge so important was an estimated 100 million AK47s have been produced worldwide. Of course, it was developed in the Soviet Union but they passed out its blueprints far and wide and the quality of manufacture has varied likewise.



True AK47s are extremely rare in the United States because they’re select-fire — requiring registration with the Federal Government. The many, many thousands we see in our gun stores nowadays are semi auto only, and in the truest sense are AK47 facsimiles. Considering all AK47 makers worldwide, the 7.62x39 must be the world’s most popular rifle cartridge.