Dear John ...

Variable Dimensions

But I’m going to hedge a bit with this eating crow business. I still don’t think the .44 Special is any more special than the .38-40, .41 Magnum, .44-40, .45 Colt (or even as good as a .45 Auto-Rim!). But some of the finest revolvers ever created have been chambered for it. I bet you still have samples of Smith & Wesson’s Hand Ejector’s, 1st through 4th Models. I did have them all but parted with some when financing my WWII collection. Never did a Colt New Service .44 come my way.



But let’s get back to the Single Action Army. Colt actually resisted the .44 Special in their 1st Gen with only 507 having been made when production ceased in 1941. And, only a small fraction of 2nd Gen SAAs were .44s. But after Skeeter Skelton got on Colt’s case when the 3rd Gen was introduced, they made a boatload of them starting in 1978.



It’s a little-known fact Colt didn’t make two separate barrels for .44-40 and .44 Special. But they actually did for .44-40. This is confirmed in the Ideal Handbook No. 28 published by the Lyman Gunsight Company in 1927. In it is stated early Colt .44-40 barrels were .424" across the barrels’ grooves, but later the dimension was changed to .427". Confirming this is a Colt factory barrel spec sheet I have dated 1922 giving .426"/.427" as minimum/maximum barrel groove diameter for all their .44 barrels; that’s for Colt SAAs, New Service .44-40s and .44 Specials.



Out of curiosity, I slugged the barrels of my three new Colt SAA .44 Specials. No surprise; all three were at or barely over 0.426" across their grooves. My seven .44-40s were 0.426 to a pinch over 0.427".