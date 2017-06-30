Meopta USA Optics

Meopta’s 34mm MeoTac 3-12×50 RDB is designed for use on MSR-style rifles. It’s ideal for medium-range engagement and meets the needs of armed forces as well as security and tactical shooters. The scope features MeoLux, an advanced lens coating. With Schott glass and MeoLux expert design, there is 99.8 percent light transmission per lens surface. This allows users to see better and longer in difficult light situations. The MeoTac 3-12×50 RD also features Meopta’s MeoShield protective lens coatings, MeoQuick fast-focus eyepiece and an erector system to withstand heavy caliber recoil. The scope has an anodized exterior for scratch resistance and is waterproof and fogproof.

(800) 828-8928

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/meopta-usa