MAXXTech has released a new .223 Remington rifle cartridge available in 50-round boxes of .380 Auto, 9mm Luger, .40 S&W and .45 Auto pistol cartridges, and 20-round boxes of .223 Remington rifle cartridges. The clean, consistent FMJ is an ideal training round.

MAXXTech Ammunition

(888) 317-5810

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/maxx-tech-ammunition