The M18 bolt-action rifle from Mauser features a cold hammer-forged barrel and steel receiver. It houses a five-round magazine, adjustable trigger and three-position safety. Its soft inlay grip and ultra-rugged synthetic stock give the M18 a high-end look at an affordable price point.

