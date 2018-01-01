MasterPiece Arms Bolt-Action Rifle

MasterPiece Arms debuts the MPA 224BA Bolt-Action Rifle. Built specifically for the newly released .224 Valkyrie caliber, the MPA 224BA Bolt-Action Rifle will appeal to competitive and long-range shooters, as well as hunters of varmint and medium game — with a 1/2-inch MOA guarantee. The chassis is machined on MPA CNC Horizontal Machining Centers to exacting tolerances from 6061 aluminum. It weighs 5.2 lbs., has a 24-inch barrel with a 1:7-inch twist (with other twist rates available) and is available in black, burnt bronze, gunmetal, tungsten, FDE, Marine Red, NRA Blue and Sniper Green.

