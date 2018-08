Maglula has unveiled the UNIVERSAL MAGAZINE UNLOADER for 10/22-type .22 LR magazines. Constructed with durable reinforced polymer, it’s simple to use, unloads magazines quickly, eliminates wear on feed lips and is reliable in all weather conditions. The UnLoader fits and unloads 10/22-type .22 LR magazines from several manufacturers, including: Ruger, Butler Creek, Black Dog, Eagle, ProMag, Shooters Ridge and Tactical Inc.

972-8-6488001

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/maglula-ltd