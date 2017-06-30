Leupold & Stevens Optics

Leupold & Stevens Inc. introduces the LTO-Tracker,(bottom photo) its newest thermal detection and viewing tool. Fast 30hz frame rates and heat source detection out to 600 yards provide hunters exceptional viewing capability. The unit features a 20-degree field of view, 6X digital zoom, six thermal filters and 10 hours of continuous use from a single CR123 lithium battery. Its fast startup time and powerful sensor, effective from -4ºF to 140ºF, is also waterproof to IP67 standards.

Also joining the Leupold product line is the VX-3i LRP riflescope (top photo). The Long Range Precision (LRP) scope is ideal for target shooting or hunting. Featuring the Twilight Max Light Management System for optimal performance, choice of front focal plane or rear focal plane allows for shooter preference. Reticles and adjustments are matched in either MOA/MOA or mil/mil. Several reticle options are available, including the new Leupold CCH (Combat Competition Hunter) reticle. A removable throw lever allows for fast magnification adjustments — even when wearing gloves. Models are available in 4.5-14x50mm, 6.5-20x50mm and 8.5-25x50mm.

(800) 538-7653

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/leupold-stevens-inc