Leupold & Stevens Mark 5

The Mark 5 line of tactical riflescopes from Leupold & Stevens debuts with two models: 5-25×56 and 3.6-18×44. New M5C3 ZeroLock delivers 30 mils. of adjustment in three turns, at 10 mils. per turn. Models are available with or without illuminated reticles, feature 35mm maintubes for increased adjustment travel and a high-speed power selector ring featuring an optional low-profile throw lever that provides additional leverage. Initial offerings are available in a variety of etched glass reticles, including the Tactical Milling Reticle (TMR), Combat Competition Hunter (CCH), H59 and Tremor 3.

(800) 538-7653

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/leupold-stevens-inc