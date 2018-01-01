Leica Sport Optics Rangemaster

Leica’s new Rangemaster CRF 2700-B makes it even easier to be on target every time, even when determining distance with the naked eye is a challenge. Retaining the compact, lightweight and practical qualities of its forebears, the latest model in the line of monocular rangefinders benefits from several significant improvements. These include a 30 percent increase in effective range, enabling precise distance determination up to a class-leading 2,700 yards. At distances of less than 200 yards, measurements are now given to the nearest 0.1-yard for added accuracy, whether with rifle or bow.

