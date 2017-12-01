Lehigh Valley Patch Lube

Bill, a long-time reader of this magazine, notified me his favorite patch lube resurfaced after about a decade’s hiatus. Bill’s a seasoned muzzleloader shooter and says the stuff makes loading easy and is a good long-term preservative.

My trip to the range on a cold day in the low 40’s with 15 percent humidity proved Bill’s claims about ease of loading over a lengthy session. I fired 19 rounds over 3 cease-fires, one lasting 20 minutes. The M1803 .54 Harper’s Ferry rifle loaded as easily after each cease-fire as it did the first time. The load was 75 grains of Old Eynsford FFFg black powder under a Hornady 0.530-inch ball and a 0.010-inch pre-cut Eastern Maine cotton patch. There was no drop off in accuracy if I did my part. I ran out of powder after dropping charges amounting to 1,425 grains. The target was placed at 100 yards and all my shots were fired on it without cleaning between strings. (My eyes have changed since I filed in the sights—looks like I’ll need to open up the rear. The vertical stringing is evidence of my searching for the front sight in a very narrow rear notch.)

Lehigh Valley Lube comes in an 8-ounce plastic bottle with sprayer. The sprayer seemed odd until I used it. With the sprayer, you have more control over how much lube is applied. I used three “short-stroked” sprays per patch. No wasted lube dribbled all over my fingers or down the outside of the barrel.

Jeff shot this M1803 at 100 yards until he ran out of powder. The last shot

went down as easily as the first. The barrel cleaned up in 5 patches after

sitting overnight.

LVL is touted as a cleaner/preservative, too. The cleaning test took place after allowing the rifle to sit overnight. I sprayed LVL down the barrel and set the rifle aside while I cleaned the lock. Normally I run the lock under hot water and clean it with a toothbrush. One shotgun patch and a Q-Tip squirted with LVL were all I needed to clean the lock. The barrel cleaned up with 5 patches. It was the easiest cleaning session I’ve yet experienced.

As an aside, I’ve noticed most Treso patch jags have a coned surface to aid in seating a ball for those who leave it on the end of their range rod. It also means it’s impossible to clean the breech plug surface without using a “fouling scraper” accessory. So I keep the cotton from vitamin bottles handy—a pinch placed in the jag’s hollow and covered with a wet patch cleans the breech plug with just a couple of twists on the rod.

It’s hard for me to get rust to form here even when I want it to, so I can’t really tout LVL as a long-term preservative on a short-term basis. No rust has appeared after a month on the test guns.

Military-style paper cartridges deposit far more—and harder—fouling (left).

After 15 rounds, this Fusil de Marine was happy for a bath. The hard fouling

inside and out took 12 patches total. Since it removes carbon, Jeff used LVL

to clean the interior of his house AR (below). With only 90 rounds through it,

cleanup was quick. The long-term properties of LVL for AR use will be reported

by John Connor in a 2016 issue.

A more serious test was shooting military paper cartridges from a smoothbore musket. With no lubrication, the fouling gets pretty hard. I had 15 rounds made up, fired them through a Pedersoli musket, and allowed it sit overnight. Humidity was in the single digits. I sprayed 3 shots of LVL down the barrel and on the lock and let both sit for 20 minutes. This time the whole job took 12 patches. The finale was a hot water bath, simply because the breech plug has a recess difficult to get at with patches and solvent alone.

My final experiment included cleaning the house AR after 90 rounds. Not a serious test, but LVL wiped the carbon fouling off the receiver and bolt. The inventor, Tom DeCare, used his lube while deployed to Afghanistan with the US Army in the mid-2000’s. He reported the dry lubricating properties drew no dust the way conventional lubes did. The LVL kept his platoon’s weapons up and running without problems. John Connor has added LVL to his long-term “goop” test for a 2016 issue.

By Jeff John

Lehigh Valley

Original Patch Lube

Track of the Wolf, Inc.

18308 Joplin Street N.W.

Elk River, MN 55330

(763) 633-2500

www.trackofthewolf.com

www.LehighValleyLube.com

Notes: Lehigh Valley Original Patch Lube is sold through dealers only.

Check the website for local dealers. Track had it in stock at press time for $9.95.

